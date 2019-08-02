PRINCETON — Seven early runs proved too much for the Princeton Rays in a 9-5 loss to the Johnson City Cardinals Thursday night at Hunnicutt Field.
The teams combined for 26 hits on the night, but the Cardinals took better advantage of their hits while the Rays left four runners in scoring position.
The P-Rays were happy when Cardinals starter Julio Puello exited the game after five innings with seven strikeouts and two runs allowed.
Nick Schnell opened the sixth with a walk and moved to third on a Jake Guenther double. Gionti Turner scored Schnell with a line drive just over the glove of the leaping shortstop and used his speed to sneak into second around the tag.
Guenther trotted home on a passed ball and Turner came home on a groundout by Jhosner Vargas.
The Rays threatened in the seventh with runners on the corners and in the ninth Jelfry Marte was thrown out at home on a double by Luis Leon, but they could not complete the comeback.
Rays starting pitcher Aldor Rodriguez struggled from the first pitch of the game. Two singles and a hit by pitch loaded the bases just three pitches in.
A groundout drove in one run before the bases were reloaded. The inning continued with a two-run single and an RBI double before Rodriguez got out of the inning.
After retiring the Cardinals in order in the second Rodriguez ran into trouble in the third. A double started the inning and came into score on an RBI single. After a walk the Cardinals got two run scoring singles to end Rodriguez’s night.
In the fourth start of the season for Rodriguez he only lasted 2 2/3 innings giving up seven runs on seven hits with two strikeouts.
Carter Bach pitched solid out of the bullpen going 3 1/3 innings and allowing two runs, one earned. It was the second longest outing of his professional career and he had to work out of trouble as he gave up five hits and two walks.
“We were just trying to hold the runs to where they were, I know the four spot in first inning was kind of tough plus we were light in the bullpen so I was just trying to use my pitches more efficiently and make sure we had enough pitches to get through that game,” Bach said.
The five strikeouts by Bach to escape the jams were the most in one outing for Bach.
Brett Wisely opened the bottom of the first by being hit by a pitch and moved to second on a single by Marte. A double play advanced him to third before scoring on a single by Diego Infante for his team-leading 25th RBI.
The Rays added a second run in the fourth inning with a double by Schnell followed by a single from Turner.
Schnell has started to heat up for the Rays with hits in eight of his last eight games including four doubles and six runs batted in.
The Rays (19-22) are sitting in fourth-place of the East Division of the Appalachian League having won four of their last ten games.
Johnson City (23-18) is the top team in the West Division with a two game lead on back-to-back league champions Elizabethton.
Angel Felipe kept the Rays within striking distance by throwing three scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
“The bullpen did well with Felipe and I just trying to limit and bring the momentum back to our side,” Bach said.
The Princeton Rays travel to the Danville Braves for a three-game series this weekend with first pitch today at 6:30 p.m.
