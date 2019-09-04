BLUEFIELD, Va. — Given all the pomp and circumstance of last week’s season opener at Mitchell Stadium, you’d think that the gridiron rivalry between Bluefield and Graham is the area’s oldest.
That honor actually goes to the in-county rivalry between Graham and Tazewell, which has always been Graham and has always been Tazewell and the two have been playing one another continuously since at least 1927.
This week’s Southwest District clash between the Bulldogs (1-0, 0-0) and the G-Men (0-1, 0-0) at Mitchell Stadium on Friday night could be most intriguing one in many moons.
Last year, a talented young Tazewell traded some big plays with the G-Men at Bulldog Stadium-Witten Field but the future Class 2 state champions mightily prevailed, 41-19. This year Graham is in many respects as formidable as last season, but the Bulldogs are older, wiser, bigger and stronger — with a lopsided season opening win over Virginia High providing momentum heading into this week.
G-Men head coach Tony Palmer didn’t take Tazewell’s talent lightly in 2018. He certainly doesn’t now.
“The kids they were playing are a year older and the kids they played last year were mostly underclassmen — sophomores. Now those guys are juniors. They’re going to be bigger and going to be stronger,” said Palmer, whose team had three touchdowns called back on flags in last week’s 41-27 loss to Bluefield. “We think Tazewell is a pretty talented football team.”
Chancellor Harris, a Division I prospect, had a stupendous season opener versus Virginia High at Emory & Henry’s Fred Selfe Stadium last week, rushing for 210 yards and touchdown runs of 31, 75, 3 and 23 yards in a 55-14 rout of the Bearcats. The junior playmaker also returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown, finishing with 277 all-purpose yards.
“I thought we did a good job running the football. We were physical. We forced two turnovers on defense and had an opportunity to get two more. We were in pretty good shape for the duration of the game,” Harris said. said Tazewell head coach J’me Harris, who is also Chancellor’s dad.
“We got off to a much better start than we did last year. We were pretty efficient offensively. We had 29 plays and scored 55 points so, we’re real happy with that. And the two touchdowns we gave up weren’t a physical issue this year. It was just more of a mental mistake. We blew two coverages and that’s how they scored,” Harris said.
The younger Harris will be the second D-I prospect at running back the G-Men have faced in as many weeks.
Graham had several bad breaks versus Bluefield — including having three touchdowns called back on penalties and several other calls that didn’t go the G-Men’s way. But Palmer admits that the two big 80-yard scoring runs with which Beavers running back JJ Davis burned Graham were at least partially attributable to busted defensive assignments.
“He had two big runs on us, guys weren’t in the spots they were supposed to be in and he ran touchdowns. When you play against a kid that’s a good back like that, he’ll make you pay for not being where you’re supposed to be. [Davis is] a good football player,” Palmer said.
“I wasn’t particularly happy with the way some things panned out. A lot of it was due to us, so we’ll accept the blame for that. They outplayed us and we didn’t make the plays we needed to win the game. It’s behind us now and we’ve just got to move on to the next week,” the Graham coach said.
Tazewell’s defense has benefitted from the weight room as well as continuity provided by defensive coordinator Brandon McDaniel, now in his second season with the Bulldogs. They’ll be looking to contain Graham’s stellar quarterback, Old Dominion University commit Devin Lester, who rushed for 251 yards — including a 34-yard scoring run — while passing for 177 yards, including a 3-yard TD toss to Isaiah Justice. Had he not had a scoring run and two other TD throws called back, Lester would have accounted for close to 600 yards total offense.
Given the nature of the two team’s biggest playmakers, it is almost inevitable that fans will envision Friday’s game as a showcase showdown between Devin Lester and Chancellor Harris.
Both coaching staffs are studying 22 spots on the field.
“Any time you go into a rivalry game like this, the team that controls their emotions tends to be the team that comes out on top. Chancellor and Devin will get a lot of the headlines this week, but Graham’s got some exceptional players besides him and we feel like we’ve got a bunch of good football players besides Chancellor. At the end of the day, it’s probably how those other guys play that decides the football game,” said Coach Harris.
Graham will certainly keep a close watch on Josiah Jordan, who had two carries for 125 yards, including TD runs of 56 and 6 yards. Quarterback Gavin Nunley had a solid debut running the power read for the Bulldogs, churning out 139 yards rushing, a score and a 2-point conversion run.
Graham, meanwhile, has Mount View transfer Marqus Ray — who had both of his scoring receptions called back last week — as well as bruising running back Tre Booker, who rushed for 80 yards versus Bluefield and scored against Tazewell in last year’s meeting.
Both coaches are focused on the winnowing process that usually makes the span between Game One and Game Two the most productive week of the season.
“There was plenty to correct despite the score. There are a lot of things to work on. You go from a scrimmage to an opening game and the game is always going to be more of a test than a scrimmage. Some things surprise you that you weren’t expecting,” Harris said.
Palmer knows firsthand that the tireless drive toward self-improvement is the most direct route to playing in December.
“I think overall we played a pretty decent game [against Bluefield]. There were a lot of missed assignments and I think we can correct that,” Palmer said. “We’ve got to cut down on mistakes in order for us to get better. I mean, the parts are there for us to be very good. I just feel like we have to put it all together and continuously work to try to get better each week,” Palmer said.
