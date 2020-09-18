WELCH — After a week off, the Mount View football team is on the road again.
Ironically enough, a key for the Golden Knights’ defensive success tonight will be — knowing when to stay at home.
Not getting catastrophically misdirected by the single wing style shenanigans of Summers County’s offense will be a big part of the game plan when Mount View (0-1) takes on the Bobcats (1-1) in Hinton tonight.
Last year the Bobcats threw the football more. This year, they’re much more ground-oriented with their direct snap offense, which incorporates elements of shotgun with single wing exchanges.
Mount View head coach Maurice Gravely is not unfamiliar with that style of offense, having seen versions of it run by head coach Mitch Estep, who used it both at Iager and at River View prior to his retirement in 2013.
“That’s a tough process. Estep ran that for years. It can be pretty tricky if the kids are not patient and staying in place, reading the keys. And even then it can be pretty tricky, because you never know which way that ball is coming. We’ve got to be patient,” said Gravely.
Mount View opened with a disappointing 38-6 loss to Westside at Clear Fork two weeks ago.
Summers County opened on Sept. 4 with a 34-6 loss to Greenbrier West, but flipped the script in a big way on Sept. 11 with a 26-7 victory over Shady Spring.
During that game, running back Markis Crawford rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns while running back Keandre Sarver rushed for 139 yards and two scores.
“The big thing regardless is we’ve got to block and tackle and catch ... and in particular, we’ve got to wrap those guys. They’ve got some big backs and they run hard. We’ve got to wrap and hold on. They’ve done a pretty good job running the ball,” Gravely said.
The fact that the Bobcats managed to have such drastically different outcomes between the first game and the second should encourage the Golden Knights.
It might also serve as a warning.
“We came out on the better end [with Summers County] last year but we’ve watched them on film and they’ve got some pretty strong running backs. That’s going to be a problem. It’s going to be a dogfight. Over the last couple of years, even before I got here, that’s been a pretty intense game. Their kids are pretty competitive and I don’t think it’ll be any different this year,” said Gravely.
The uncertainties of the coronavirus had made it hard for lots of teams to establish an early rhythm this September. Gravely has good reasons to expect the Golden Knights to be more competitive this week than they were in game one. There were quite a number of playmakers who were not eligible for the Westside game because they didn’t have the minimum number of practices under their belts. Others were out injured. Tonight, the Knights will be playing much closer to full strength.
“We’re thinking that’ll give us a little bit more of a boost. We’re hoping that’ll push us through,” Gravely said. “I think it’ll be a pretty good game. They’re not going to roll over for us. They’re going to protect their house.”
