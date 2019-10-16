COUNCIL, Va. — Grundy had to dig down deep.
And Skylar Stiltner did the most digging.
Stiltner’s 50 digs put her over 1,000 for her career and helped the Lady Wave survive a valiant effort by Council for a 3-2 win in Black Diamond District volleyball action Tuesday at Earl Ball Gymnasium.
Grundy remains unbeaten in BDD play with a huge game at second-place Honaker next week.
Alexa Fiser had 23 assists and freshman Jessi Looney notched 17 kills for Grundy in its 25-17, 22-25, 19-25, 25-20 victory.
“We were definitely lucky to survive tonight,” Grundy coach Vickie McComas said. “We battled and they battled and every set was close. It was a matter of who was pounding the ball and blocking.
“I can’t say enough about both teams, they all played their hearts out tonight. I just tried to tell them, every single point counts, no matter what.”
Emma Deel had five blocks, Kennedi Plymal supplied 34 digs, while both Looney and and Stiltner had 12 service points.
The Lady Cobras got 16 kills from Alli Austin, Abby Stevens notched 10 kills and five blocks.
Lakota Helton had 24 assists and Lyrissia Duty led Council with 17 service points
