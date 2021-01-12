RICHLANDS. Va. — The G-Men remain unbeaten.
David Graves lit up the night with 30 points and the Graham High School boys basketball team went on to record a 74-61 Southwest District road victory over Richlands at Richlands Middle School, on Tuesday night.
The Blue Tornado (2-2, 2-2) refused to fold the tents but the G-Men (5-0, 3-0) managed to remain up front and in control of the end game, hitting key free throws in the stretch — including a clutch 4-for-4 showing at the line from Graves in that spell — to keep its Tazewell County rival at bay.
Xayvion Turner Bradshaw scored 17 points for the G-Men, Nick Owens scored 11 points for Graham and Zack Dales added 10.
Luke Wess scored 17 points to pace the Blue Tornado, also getting 12 rebounds. Cade Berry had 11 points, 11 rebounds while Sage Webb had the team’s third double-double of the night, scoring 13 points and distributing 10 assists.
Canyon Wilson added 10 points for Richlands, which travels to Grundy on Thursday.
Graham plays at Lebanon on Friday.
Graham 74, Richlands 61
GRAHAM (5-0, 3-0)
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 17, Morgan 2, Nick Owens 11, Zack Dales 10, David Graves 30, Cade Roberts 2, Nicholas Knowles 2.
RICHLANDS (2-2, 2-2)
Dylan Brown 8, Drew Simmons 5, Sage Webb 13 (10A), Cade Berry 11 (11 R), Luke Wess 17 (12 R), Canyon Wilson 10, Logan Stillwell 5.
Graham...............10 17 17 30 — 74
Richlands............7 16 13 25 — 61
3-point goals: Graham (Bradshaw, Owens, Graves 2), Richlands (Simmons, Berry 3).
Girls Game
Richlands 58, Graham 44
BLUEFIELD, Va. — Denissa Ball scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds and the Lady Blue Tornado picked up a Southwest District girls basketball victory over the G-Girls at Graham Middle School.
Richlands pounced on Graham from the outset, leading by 12 points after the first quarter. The G-Girls, who trailed 33-18 at the half, regained some ground in the third period but were ultimately in too deep a hole from which to overtake the Tornado.
Erica Lamie scored 14 points — hitting four trifectas — and grabbed six rebounds for Richlands (4-2,2-2). Addison Hurst scored 16 points and Rachel Rife distributed six assists.
Elle Gunter scored 22 points and grabbed 20 rebounds for Graham (1-5, 1-3). Stella Gunter scored 20 points and Savanna Howery collected nine rebounds.
Graham plays Marion tonight at Graham. JV starts at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Blue Tornado play Grundy at home on Thursday.
Richlands 58, Graham 44
RICHLANDS (4-2, 2-2)
Gillian Guerrerio 2, Logan Lewis 2, Chloe Perkins 2, Addison Hurst 16, Jaylen Altizer 6, Denissa Ball 14 (10 R), Rachel Rife 2 (6A), Erica Lamie 14 (6R).
GRAHAM (1-5, 1-3)
Stella Gunter 20, Sidney Lester 2, Elle Gunter 22, Savanna Howery 0, Valerie Brown 0, Ja’nise Lanier 0, Mia Roberts 0, Emily Hampton 0/.
Richlands.....18 15 5 20 — 58
Graham.......6 12 11 15 — 44
3-point goals: Richlands (Ball, Lamie 4); Graham (S. Gunter 2, E. Gunter).
Late Girls Games
Richlands 53, Virginia High 48: Denissa Ball scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds and the Lady Blue Tornado avenged their season-opening loss to the Lady Bearcats at Bristol with a convincing homecourt stand at Richlands Middle School, on Monday night.
Erica Lamie hit five 3-point goals and scored 15 points, also pulling down five rebounds. JJ Altizer had 10 points and three assists and Racheal Rife scored nine points with four assists.
Radford 58, Giles 51: Laney Cline scored 24 points to pace the Bobcats in a Three Rivers Conference win over the Lady Spartans at Radford.
Ashlynn Mitcham scored 17 points to lead Giles (3-3, 1-3). Gracie Merrix scored 13 points.
Late Boys Games
Narrows 88, Chilhowie 61: Logan Green scored 21 points to lead the Green Wave to a non-district win over the Warriors on Monday.
Kolier Pruett added 19 points for Narrows (3-1). Dalton Bradley added 15 points and Dawson Snidow chipped in 10.
Bland County 45, Galax 42: Dylan Havens, Drew Hoge and Kennie Compton scored 11 points apiece for the Bears (2-0, 1-0) in a Mountain Empire District road win over the Maroons.
Keaton Beeman scored 12 points to lead Galax (0-2, 0-1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.