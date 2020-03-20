LINDSIDE — Last year, for the first time in three years the James Monroe High baseball team did not win the Class AA Region 3 championship.
The senior-laden team set that as one of its goals for this season — although it is uncertain if games will be played due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s really disheartening for them and their parents and for everyone especially those seniors I feel bad,” James Monroe baseball head coach Steve Newberry said.
Newberry, an alumnus of now-defunct Peterstown High School, took over the head coaching duties from his son Nick this season after being an assistant coach.
Once the news came that all games and practices for high school sports in West Virginia would be suspended until April 10, followed by the decision to close schools indefinitely Newberry wanted to speak to the players before they left school.
“I asked them to stay positive and keep the chin up and maybe not all was lost but I can certainly feel for them, it’s a tough thing to experience,” said Newberry, a West Virginia Sports Hall-of-Famer who was one of WVU’s greatest-ever defensive backs under head coach Don Nehlen in the early 1980s.
Last year James Monroe lost in the sectional championship to Shady Spring and graduated three seniors along with a pair of players who could not play this season due an injury and moving.
One of the top returners for the Mavericks was Xander Castillo who was on the 2019 All-Bluefield Daily Daily Telegraph Baseball Team after a strong junior campaign.
“Xander started in center field for us and really had a breakout year last year and was really looking forward to this year,” Newberry said.
Infielder Monroe Mohler has been a constant for the Mavericks for three years in all part of the game with his hitting, pitching and defensive ability.
“Monroe has been a steady, solid player since working into the lineup as a freshman and I think he was looking to have a really good senior season,” Newberry said.
The depth for the Mavericks goes beyond two as Eli Ballard is a strong catcher who could have the opportunity to play at the collegiate level and Harry Mohler is a mainstay at first along with some pitching duties.
“We’ve got some other seniors that have invested a lot of time and effort into the program,” Newberry said.
Senior Garrett Huffman was working back from an injury late in the football season to be ready for the baseball season with Brian Carter and Hunter Blankenship also providing senior leadership.
“They all in some way, shape or form have contributed to the team and to the program over their careers and i hate for them not to get the opportunity to finish it out,” Newberry said.
The senior class has been part of two trips to the state tournament as well as the strong leaders for the rest of the team.
“You always look to your senior class to be leaders to set good examples and we’ve been fortunate to have some good senior classes over the years and they’ve learned from each other each year,” Newberry said.
The Mavericks have a small but important junior class which includes two starting pitchers in Andrew Hazelwood and Cody Moore.
“We didn’t have a real big junior class, a couple of our starters in the rotation are juniors in Andrew Hazelwood and Cody Moore and then not a large sophomore class either but this year we had 13 freshmen that were out,” Newberry said.
Those freshmen have varying levels of experience due to neither of the middle schools having baseball teams. The coaches were providing every bit of information to the 13 freshmen to prepare for the season where they will each have varying roles.
“Some of them had the opportunity to play in the summer and some of them didn’t have that opportunity so we’re trying to teach them on the fly and coach them on the fly and we gave them a lot of information when we started practice,” Newberry said.
If games do not get played this season, then those freshmen will be stepping into big roles next year unable to have gotten any experience this season.
At this point the Mavericks were hoping to be three games into a season with high goals but unparalleled circumstances have put that on hold and maybe not play any games.
“Hopefully as a group of young men, as a country and nation we come through this stronger,” Newberry said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.