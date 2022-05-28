ATHENS — The new and the old mixed in multiple ways in the public announcement Wednesday of Concord University’s most recent changes in head coaches.
Tesla Akers Southcott, taking the reins of the women’s basketball program, has been dribbling basketballs in the CU gymnasium since she was a preteen.
Devin Smith enrolled as a Concord student 15 years ago, recruited to play baseball. That he did, and then stayed on as an assistant coach before being elevated to the head coaching job earlier this month.
Concord athletic director Kevin Garrett, who made those coaching decisions, joked at Wednesday’s press conference that the situation was “out with the old, in with the new.” Garrett remains as director of athletics, though he just relinquished his baseball coaching duties.
Both of the “new” coaches had been top assistants to their predecessors. Southcott worked for eight seasons with Kenny Osborne in the women’s basketball program. Smith was assistant coach for the past six years to Garrett. Both helped recruit student-athletes to CU.
“Concord has always been home for me,” Southcott said, “This is family. This is where I fell in love with the game, at Coach Osborne’s camps, when I was just 8 years old.”
Each summer for several years, she said, she competed in both the girls and boys basketball camps at Concord, “back-to-back.”
She said that getting the CU head coaching job is an honor and “a dream come true, for sure. … This is where my heart is, and has always been.”
A native of Princeton, Southcott played guard on the Princeton Senior High School basketball team. In her senior year (2009), the Tigerettes broke a long drought by qualifying for the state basketball tournament. She was inducted into the school’s athletics hall of fame in 2016.
She played collegiately for Ferrum College, an NCAA Division III college near Roanoke, Va. The guard for the Panthers was a 1,000-point scorer and helped her team win 86 games over four years.
While at Ferrum, she was player of the year in the USA South Conference, and most valuable player of the conference tournament. At the conclusion of her senior season in 2013, Southcott was named Division III Honorable Mention All-American by the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association (WBCA).
She was the head coach of Princeton Senior High girls basketball for the 2013-14 season before accepting the assistant coach position at Concord.
She is the seventh head coach in the 46-year history of modern women’s basketball at Concord.
In prepared remarks, Southcott congratulated Osborne on “an outstanding run at Concord and on his retirement.”
“I look forward to carrying on the winning tradition that Coach Osborne has established over the last two decades and I know with the respect our program has earned, we will take everyone’s best shot on a nightly basis in the MEC (Mountain East Conference),” she said.
In this week’s press conference, she hinted at tinkering with elements of Concord’s attack.
“I probably will want to play a little bit more fast than Coach Oz liked to play,” she said with a smile. “I like the thought of dictating the opponent, dictating the pace of play … and keeping the opponent on their toes.”
That is likely to involve switching up defenses and deploying “a lot of different lineups,” she said.
Though many Divison II programs are guard-heavy and don’t see the need for the center position, Southcott said, “I believe in a true center. We brought in two great post players in this class of nine great recruits, right now.”
“We do have a lot of great posts still with us, as well as coming in with this class,” she said.
“We have great people in our program, and we have great players in our program.”
The new coach said, “That hard-working, loyal, passionate program that (Osborne) has built, I want to continue that. That’s up front and first, my main goal, to continue that excellence that he’s built here.
“Of course, I think each coach has their own style of coaching,” she said, “but because of the success in the program that he has built, I hope just to implement new things here and there to only better that.
“I believe that a head coach’s style changes, year to year. I believe it changes (in a) season and it changes game to game. It’s based on your personnel, it’s based on the players you have.”
Garrett said, “I have full confidence that she will continue the winning culture that has been established at CU. She’s had a great mentor to prepare her for this role, and I know she will continue to work extremely hard to keep Concord in the upper echelon of the conference.”
The second part of Wednesday’s doubleheader press conference focused on Smith, the ex-baseball player who Garrett elevated to the role of assistant coach prior to the 2016 season.
Smith said, “From a player to an assistant coach, Coach Garrett has always believed in me and I’m driven to make him and the Concord baseball family proud. Everything about this program, and what I’m about, is all due to him.”
“The foundation has been laid and I’m ready to continue the success of this program,” Smith said. “I’ve always prided myself in leaving the situation better than I found it — whether it be on the baseball field or in life. I will continue do things the Concord way and I’m blessed with the opportunity.”
Garrett said in the press release announcing Smith’s promotion, “Since I recruited Devin out of high school, he has had the utmost respect for this program and understands what it takes to win at a high level.”
“He comes from a great baseball family, and I’ve watched Devin prepare himself for this role over the last few years. There’s no doubt in my mind Concord baseball will continue to thrive with Coach Smith.”
As Concord baseball coach for 22 years – in two separate stints – Garrett amassed 519 wins, a conference championship and three appearances in the NCAA Tournament. This spring, the team stretched its conference tournament run to 24 consecutive seasons.
“I just want to maintain that success, compete for championships every year – and just do it the right way,” Smith said. “Continue to bring in great players, and great coaches into the program, that’s the ultimate goal.”
Smith, in his five-year career as a player in Athens, was part of 145 wins. In his subsequent years as an assistant coach, the Mountain Lions sported a .565 winning percentage, including three 30-win seasons.
Smith, originally from Wytheville, Va., was both an outfielder and pitcher as a Concord student. In fact, he still ranks in the top 10 in program history in games as a starting pitcher and in career doubles.
In his senior season, he made all-conference and was selected by the American Baseball Coaches’ Association (ABCA) to the all-Atlantic Region second team.
Smith was an integral part of CU’s 2013 West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship team under then head coach Andrew Wright.
At the introductory press conference this week, Smith said, “I figured out that I wanted to be a baseball coach, right about my senior year as a player. … It was about something that’s bigger than myself.”
He said he “definitely started taking notes” from that point on about effective coaching techniques.
Recruiting athletes at the NCAA Division II level is “getting tougher,” Smith said at the press conference. “The biggest challenge in recruiting is just getting people that want to be here for the right reason. … Once you get those right people into the program, everything is all well and good.”
His efforts will be aimed to “build toward that culture that everybody wants to be a part of. That’s what I look forward to most.”
“The Concord baseball family is a great place to be,” he said, terming the opportunity to remain in the program “awesome.”
The new head coach praised “the family atmosphere” he has witnessed on the Athens campus.
“Coach Garrett’s always talked about, ‘It’s not the four walls around you, it’s the people inside,’” Smith said. “You can depend on anybody, rely on anybody to help you. I think that’s the most special part about it, is the family atmosphere.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.