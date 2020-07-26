BLUEFIELD — The two week break from the end of summer practices to regular season practices beginning is already long enough for some high school soccer coaches in West Virginia.
The break will be doubled this year with the season being delayed two weeks and Bluefield High School boys soccer coach Monty Matthews sees that as an added hurdle.
He hopes that players will stay in shape and be ready when the break ends but is not expecting that to happen for the entire team.
“As soccer coaches we want them to basically sleep with a soccer ball and we want them to get 2,000-5,000 touches a day with a soccer ball and that’s not going to happen during these times,” Matthews said.
The Beavers have wrapped up their three-week summer practice period and will now have to wait four weeks before they can come together as a team again for the two weeks of practice ahead of their first game.
“You get to the point at the end of practices here when they’re practicing now you kind of hope that they stay in shape and be ready to go first day and here we are going to have to work on conditioning again once we get them back,” Matthews said.
When the team is able to practice together again on August 17 there will be a focus on getting the players in shape for their large home field at the East River Soccer Complex.
“You’re probably spending over an hour trying to work on that conditioning factor and working on their first touch more than trying to work on the cohesiveness on the field and trying to get them to gel together,” Matthews said.
Normally on the first day back to practice Matthews evaluates where the team is at and can push them to the next level the following days so they are ready for games.
This year he already knows that he will not be able to push the team in the first week back and only partially in the second week before games begin.
“With this four weeks I’m looking at the factor it’s probably going to take them at least a week before I can even attempt to push them to the next level,” Matthews said.
Delaying the start of the season by two weeks means that all teams are looking to reschedule canceled games in a shorter time frame.
For some teams there are games that they must play in their district or conference and that could affect teams like Bluefield who do not have games they must play.
“There’s a lot of struggle out there with a lot of places because they have either a district or a conference they’re playing in, they have to play those games so they’re going to lose a lot of extra games outside the district, conference,” Matthews said.
Matthews does not expect the Beavers to get in a full 20-game schedule which would necessitate playing at least three games every week in this shortened season before sectional begin.
“We’ll be happy if we get 16 games in,” Matthews said. “You got schools out there that still want to do 20 games but to do that you’re probably looking at three games a week in order to be able to make it happen. That’s a toll on kids.”
Matthews has to be careful with the number of games he schedules and not overworking his team as he has fewer players this year. They will need the time between games to recover so that they can stay on the field for the entire season.
“My numbers are a little bit down in regards to players so its going to be hard for me to push two games a week and expect these kids to give everything they have the second game,” Matthews said.
Bluefield wants to play as many games as possible this year although it expects to only play twice a week over the six and a half week season.
That will keep all the players on the field with fewer injuries and not wearing them out which is vital due to the smaller roster Matthews expects to have.
“With us the maximum we have to go two games a week and keep an eye on those injuries from overdoing it or the frustration of the kids from being worn out to where they don’t want to be there or don’t even show up,” Matthews said.
