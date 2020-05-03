BLUEFIELD — In sports a player can spend a lot of time on the bench before getting one opportunity to impress which turn the player into a key factor.
Bluefield High’s Tyrese Hairston got his chance this past season for the boys basketball team and made sure not to waste it.
“When I got the chance I gave it 110 percent,” Hairston said.
There were limited minutes for Hairston in his junior year on a talented Bluefield team as he learned. He improved and from the first game of his senior season he was in the starting lineup.
“I didn’t get to play that much cause I was small but I started growing and then they gave me a chance and I started playing a lot,” Hairston said.
The strong senior season led to Hairston receiving an offer from Bluefield State to play basketball and he recently signed his national letter of intent for the Derrick Price coached squad.
There were a number of factors that led Hairston to the decision.
“It’s close to home and I’d be playing with some teammates that went to Bluefield High School with me,” Hairston said.
Hairston’s teammate in the backcourt this past season for the Beavers, Braeden Crews, will also be donning the Big Blues uniform.
Even though Hairston was the shortest player on the court most games, he had a big impact on the score with his defense and offense.
He was able to create scoring opportunities with his speed along with his fearlessness to outbound much taller players. Defensively, he shut down top scorers with his quickness and anticipation.
“You’re talking about a kid five-foot-seven and he was such a big time playmaker and he could fly up and down the court but then you saw him rebounding against guys six-foot-five,” Bluefield High head coach Buster Large said.
Hairston was fourth in scoring for the Beavers at 10.25 points a game while contributing in every imaginable way.
“He’s a fine example of the little things that made us such a good team,” Large said. “Every kid can’t be a scorer, every kid can’t be a leading rebounder but the little things he did like playing defense, dishing out assists, hustling, diving on the floor, those little things made him special.”
Hairston averaged over three assists and rebounds a game while also grabbing almost three steals a game.
He had the ability to score lots of points with 21 on a pair of occasions and 18 in the sectional title game against Shady Spring.
The key for Hairston offensively was to keep moving around looking for open space to shoot and getting in positions for second chances.
“You gotta be active, you can’t just stand around,” Hairston said. “You have to make them work.”
Hairston was hoping to end his high school career with a state championship but that could not happen due to the state tournament being canceled.
“It was heartbreaking when we found out we couldn’t play because we supposed to been a picture on the wall with the other legends that went upstate and won it all,” Hairston said.
Hairston will be joining a Big Blues team that also felt they were headed to a championship before the season was canceled.
