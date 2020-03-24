BLUEFIELD, Va. — A region 2D tournament appearance in 2019 was the first one since 1991 for the Graham High School baseball team.
A bid to improve on that result has been put on hold as all spring sports have been suspended until May when the Virginia High School League will make a final decision.
“The guys were real excited for this year because they had accomplished the first time in 28 years that we advanced to the region and coming back they were fired up,” head coach Willie Miller said.
There is still a little hope that a portion of the season gets played when the VHSL makes its final decision.
It was decided Tuesday that any games played for spring sports this year would not include a state tournament.
The seniors on Graham were showing improvements through the practices as they prepared for a lot of success in their final year of high school baseball
“You see these guys that are seniors that you’ve been around for six or seven years that they are at the top of their game because of all that experience and all that time and it puts a good feeling in your heart,” Miller said.
Off the back of the strong year Graham had 30 players come out this year with Miller splitting the squad evenly on junior varsity and varsity. Including a couple of players who hadn’t played in a few season the team was tight-knit this season.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever had, in the four years, this much interest and unity in a group of guys like I’ve had with this group,” Miller said.
The players have been all focused on succeeding as a team and for each other which is not always the case for high school teams.
“You don’t have that opportunity often to put a group of kids together that are all there for each other and all have the same goal,” Miller said.
The G-Men were able to get two scrimmages in before the season suspension and saw players showing their potential. Hayden Morgan threw an immaculate inning on nine pitches, all of them strikes, and Miller was looking to see how he would develop with experience on the mound this year.
“You sit and think what that kid can do once he gets more time on the mound and it’s sad because there’s nothing more heartbreaking than lost potential,” Miller said.
Graham has five or six players that have drawn interest from colleges including Isaiah Justice who also has had major league teams contact Miller for information about him to potentially draft him in the upcoming MLB Draft.
The best way for the coaches and scouts to see if a player has improved is through games and that will be difficult for players this year unless games are played in May or June.
“It’s hard when you’re not playing and coaches want to see those kids on the field especially in their senior year, they want to see that growth and they want to see that ability,” Miller said.
The team and Miller are still holding out hope that they are able to play games this season but the past few weeks have been difficult with the season getting pushed back and then Monday the announcement that schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year.
“They were anxious to get the season started and these last couple weeks been heart wrenching,” Miller said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
