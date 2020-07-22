BRIDGEPORT — While a number of college athletic conferences have decided to not play any games before 2021, the Mountain East Conference is planning to play — even after delaying the start of the season a second time.
The MEC announced Tuesday that games, meets and tournaments could not start before October 1. This will mark a delay of three weeks from the start date previously announced in June.
“We very much believe that with the conditions that we have in our areas that we have reason for hope ... so rather than delaying any opportunity for competition until five and a half months from now, we believe that there’s a route where we can potentially have competition,” MEC Commissioner Reid Amos said.
The delay will push back to start of practice with football beginning on September 7 and all other fall sports one week later.
That will allow the schools to bring students back to campus before beginning any sports.
“What we’re looking to do right now is provide an appropriate amount of time for our institutions to adjust on their campuses, bring students back to campus and then hopefully be in a position where we can conduct competition in an appropriately safe environment,” Amos said.
All eight Concord University fall sports teams were scheduled to play their first games of the season in September. These will now be pushed back to October. The lost fall games will not be removed from the schedule but will played in the spring semester.
The conference tournament for golf and cross country are still scheduled to be held this fall at delayed dates that have yet to be announced. Soccer and volleyball will play their conference championships in the spring semester at a date to be determined once the national championships for those sports have been set.
Amos is a member of the NCAA Division II Championships Committee but does not have a solid idea when the national championships in sports might take place.
“I still can’t make a very solid prediction on the direction that Fall Championships are going to take, because ultimately the possibility of them being delayed or canceled all together lies with the NCAA Board of Governors,” Amos said.
In a regular year the decision on setting a schedule begins with the NCAA letting all parties know when the national tournaments are to take place. From that point, schedules are filled out by the conferences and athletic directors working backward from the deadlines those dates represent. This year the date for those tournaments are not yet known.
“We’re having to independently as conferences make the best decisions that we make not yet knowing what the NCAA is going to do with its championships,” Amos said.
The focus for Amos and other Division II Commissioners are to play as many games allowed in the regular season and then have a conference tournament with the hope that the NCAA will in turn hold its championships.
“We’re going to focus an initial priority on regular season competition for our student-athletes and conference championships and our hope is that ultimately fall championships will be delayed into the second semester and can be effectively be conducted in the second semester,” Amos said.
Golf already plays a schedule with tournaments in the fall and spring. The Mountain East Conference Championship occurs in the fall, which the Mountain Lions men’s team won in 2019, and the NCAA Regional tournaments are in the spring.
Amos did not want to “wave the white flag” on playing this fall as it would almost eliminate the chance for teams to play a full schedule. This is one goal of the seasons for some fall sports extending into the spring.
“Delaying all competitions to the second semester would almost certainly lead to a reduction in the number of contests our student-athletes would have the opportunity to participate in and if possible we want to try to avoid that for them,” Amos said.
Moving all the sports to the second semester would create many difficulties with double the number of teams competing and needing resources and equipment along with schedules that work for all the teams.
“Conferences that delay into the second semester at this point right now are looking at scheduling models that would be very challenging and we know it would be for us too,” Amos said.
Under this new schedule the first game for the Concord football team with first-year head coach Dave Walker would be October 3 hosting Fairmont State. Men’s golf only has one tournament left on its schedule with three falling in September — including the MEC Championship.
The men’s and women’s soccer teams had six and seven games, respectively, in September last fall while volleyball played 11 matches in that month.
Concord women’s golf had four of its five fall tournaments last year in September while both cross country teams competed in three meets.
