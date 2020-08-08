GARDNER — PikeView High star student-athlete Erin O’Sullivan will not be competing in any Panthers sports her senior season she decided Friday.
O’Sullivan cited concern over the safety of participating in athletic competitions and attending school as reasons she will be taking online school for her final year of high school.
A cross country, track and field and soccer star for PikeView, O’Sullivan was coming into her senior season with three consecutive region titles for cross country. She placed third in the Class AA/A state cross country meet as a junior following an eighth place finish as a sophomore and 14th-place as a freshman.
O’Sullivan burst onto the scene as a freshman winning 10 meets for the Panthers and continued to win races her sophomore and junior seasons. She led a young group of runners that are now all seniors with hopes of improving a 12th-place finish as a team at the state meet in 2019.
