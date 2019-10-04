PRINCETON — Every week teams are making changes to address the various weaknesses that the coaches see once exposed in game situations.
The open week is a great time for teams to make those changes. That is exactly what Graham did this past week.
The G-Men split their first four games of the season with the losses coming against Bluefield and an undefeated Union team on a last-second field goal.
“We had an opportunity to work on us, hit the weight room, do some things that are going to help us finish this season up pretty strong. Basically just check ourselves and make sure we’re doing the things that we’re suppose to be doing,” Graham head football coach Tony Palmer said.
Graham’s opponent for tonight’s game, Princeton, is also making changes after last week’s 10-7 loss to Tazewell. It was the first close game of the season for the Tigers (1-3) as the Bulldogs won on a field goal with less than two minutes left in the game.
“We’ve changed some things up this week, just looking at some change in our program to try to make things better when we get into a tight football game and those are the things we’re focused on right now,” Princeton head football coach Chris Pedigo said.
G-Men quarterback Devin Lester has been guiding the offense with 828 yards passing and 520 yards rushing. The Old Dominion commit has receivers Isaiah Justice, Marqus Ray, Xavyion Turner and Joey Dales as big play threats but Palmer was the running game to improve so that they are more explosive when they pass.
“I feel like we need to be able to run the football a little better to be more of a complete offense. If our running game gets better, our passing game will be even more open,” Palmer said.
It is not the first time that Lester has started against Princeton at quarterback and the Tigers coaching staff was impressed with his ability as a sophomore. He threw for 124 yards in a 30-0 victory.
“Devin started against us two years ago because of a (Cam) Allen injury and for us we thought he was the better pure passer of the two but not only can he throw the ball really well, he’s tremendously athletic and he’s the total package,” Pedigo said.
“He looks good in the spread offense and he’s a threat to pass or run any play, he’s impressive.”
Injuries have caused Princeton to play a lot of younger players including freshman Grant Cochran starting at quarterback after an injury to Ranson Graham.
In his first start he threw for a school record 372 yards against Oak Hill with the Tigers heavy-passing offense.
It has not been all smooth for Cochran with the responsibility the quarterback has in the Tigers’ system and teams focusing their game plans on making life difficult for him.
“He’s made a ton of mistakes but we knew going in with what we do offensively that’s a lot on a quarterback’s shoulders for any quarterback.” Pedigo said.
Stopping the Tigers passing will be key for the G-Men defense. The secondary will need to be in the right spots to tackle and break up passes preventing Cochran and the offense from getting in a rhythm.
“We need to be in the right spots, we need to tackle when the opportunity presents itself, try to limit their receptions because they’re going to throw the ball so its going to be tough task for us on defense,” Palmer said.
Princeton lost to Bluefield 45-16 in its first game of the season and Pedigo believes that Graham is just as good with the depth of talent they have.
“They’re just as good as Bluefield,” Pedigo said.
“I think they’re going to contend for another championship because of the team they’ve put together.”
