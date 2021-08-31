RICHLANDS, Va. — Lebanon’s Julia Stanley had eight kills and the Lady Pioneers took a 25-15, 25-20, 25-19 win at Richlands on Tuesday night.
Makenzie Boyd had 13 service points for Lebanon and Morgan Varney had 13 digs and 10 assists and Alexi Horne had 12 digs.
Alyssa Lee led Richlands with 18 digs, Chloe Perkins had seven kills, Gillian Guerriero had six digs, Taylor Webb had five assists and Ellie Butcher had three kills and four blocks.
The Richlands JV lost 25-21, 20-25, 15-11.
Late Volleyball
Honaker def. Richlands, 3-1
RICHLANDS, Va. — Honaker’s Ani Montavani had 14 kills and setter Autumn Miller had 20 assists and the visiting Lady Tigers defeated Richlands
25-23, 25-14, 21-25, 25-21 in a non-district volleyball match at Richlands Middle School.
Chloe Perkins led Richlands with 13 kills, Jillian Shreve distributed 12 assists, Alyssa Lee had 23 digs, Gillian Guerriero had 15 digs ad Elle Butcher had eight blocks.
The Richlands JV won 25-17, 25-21.
