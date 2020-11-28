The West Virginia DHHR County Alert System Map released at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Berkeley County was in orange, Harrison County was in orange and Ritchie County was in orange.
According to a tweet released on the MetroNews HS Sports twitter account at 10:21 a.m. on Saturday, “if those 3 counties remain the same on the 5pm map, no Super Six Games will be played."
The tweet continued that in such an event, South Charleston will win the AAA state title. The winner of Saturday’s game between Fairmont Senior and Bluefield at Mitchell Stadium, which kicked off at 4 p.m., would then become the Class AA state champion. The winner of Saturday’s game between Pendleton County and St. Mary’s would then become the Class A state champion.
The West Virginia Department of Education School Re-entry Metrics Map released at 5 p.m. on Saturday confirmed that Berkeley County was in orange, Harrison County was in orange and Ritchie County was in red.
At 5:18 p.m., a subsequent tweet by MetroNews HS Sports declared that no Super Six games would be played due to Saturday’s COVID map release “Unless current policy is changed…”
As of 5:19 p.m., Bluefield Daily Telegraph sports writer Eric Walker, who was covering the Fairmont-Bluefield game, said no announcements over the public address system at Mitchell Stadium had yet to be made concerning the apparent stakes of the game in progress.
