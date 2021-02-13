BLUEFIELD — St. Andrews University scored in the final minute of play on a quarterback keeper by Andrew Fowler to defeat the Bluefield College Rams 48-43 in a Mid-South Conference offensive slugfest at Mitchell Stadium, on Saturday.
The 2-point conversion after Fowler’s TD failed and the Rams (1-1) had 47 seconds to attempt a comeback victory. Lowell Patron returned the following kickoff down the left sideline 68 yards to give Bluefield a first down at the St. Andrews 12. The Rams’ subsequent pass attempt on first down was intercepted to end the game.
Bluefield College school records were set during the game.
Quarterback Bryce Verble passed for 432 yards, completing 37-of-53 passes with six touchdown tosses. Antonio Strickland had a school-record 16 catches for 202 yards and three touchdowns. Jaquan Ebron finished with 10 catches for 147 yards and a pair of TDs, while Patron had four receptions for 45 yards and a score.
Defensively, Bodan N’Dalla finished with nine tackles, Charles Turner with eight, and Michael Everett with seven.
St. Andrews (1-0) quarterbacks Deshaun Ferguson and Fowler combined for 314 yards passing and a scoring strike. Fowler rushed for two TDs on the day. Trevor McNeil rushed for 126 net yards and three touchdowns
The Rams travel to Grayson, Ky. next week for a 3 p.m. kickoff at Kentucky Christian.
