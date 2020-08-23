BLUEFIELD — The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission has set the guidelines for attendance at sporting events for the first two weeks of the season.
The guidelines use the same color-coded system that is deciding whether schools can open and teams can play games or just practice. Counties in green and yellow are the only ones allowed to play games with orange counties only able to practice for the week and everything is suspended if the county is in red.
In football, volleyball, soccer and cheer when the county is in green immediate household members of the players and coaches are allowed to attend. In yellow only parents of players and coaches’ spouses are allowed to attend the games.
Golf and cross county competitions allow immediate household members of the players and coaches to attend when the county is in green or yellow.
Face coverings are required for spectators of volleyball and cheer while football, soccer, cross country and golf mandate them if social distancing cannot be maintained.
The SSAC suggests that schools develop a system for ticket presales and possibly assign seating along with separate entrances and bathrooms for home and visitor fans when possible.
Schools are recommended to work with their local health department to determine guidelines for concession sales.
Currently Mercer and Monroe counties are in the orange zone meaning only practices can take place until the number of daily cases lowers so they are in the yellow zone.
McDowell County is in yellow zone and can play games but the opponents for both high school football programs in the first week are in counties that are orange or red meaning they could not play that team.
