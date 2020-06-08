RICHMOND, Va. — As of this past Saturday, Virginia hunters have had the opportunity to hunt gray and red squirrels statewide.
Stalking squirrels in the fall is a very popular activity by hunters throughout the Commonwealth. It is the way many avid hunters were originally introduced to hunting.
“June is actually a month of peak squirrel populations, with many young squirrels born in late winter now out on their own,” said Marc Puckett, statewide quail and small game project leader for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries
“Virginia’s squirrel population is robust and hunting has no negative impact on populations,” he said.
Milder temperatures and longer daylight hours, combined with leaf-filled trees and active squirrels also make it a great time to improve hunting skills, he said.
Fox squirrels may also be harvested on all lands with spring squirrel seasons, unless otherwise posted. Dogs may be used to hunt spring squirrels.
National Forest Lands are closed during the June season.
