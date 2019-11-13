ATHENS — November is crossover month in college athletics, and the schedule of Concord University games this week is a vivid illustration of its teams’ comings and goings.
The women’s soccer team is poised for another run at its league championship game, while the Mountain Lion football team ends its season Saturday in Athens. Meanwhile, the basketball teams sprint into their second week of action.
The soccer squad (17-1) plays at 1 p.m. Friday at the Cline Soccer Stadium in Beckley in the Mountain East Conference tournament semifinals against Notre Dame College (10-5-4). The Mountain Lions beat NDC 2-1 in double overtime last week in Beckley.
The MEC championship will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday at a site to be announced.
Concord, with its best regular-season finish in program history, is third in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region rankings released on Wednesday. That could be decisive if the Mountain Lions do not capture the conference crown and get an automatic bid.
On Tuesday, the Mountain Lions swept the top individual honors in MEC women’s soccer for the 2019 season. Forward Leah Foster is offensive player of the year, Morgan Carmichael was named defender of the year, Rachel Bell was selected the circuit’s top freshman and Luke Duffy was chosen coach of the year by his peers.
• • •
The Concord football squad (1-9) will honor its seniors prior to noon kickoff on Saturday against Wheeling University (0-10), which is wrapping up its first football season.
Concord, which has finished 2-9 in each of the past three years, is assured of a fifth consecutive non-winning season whatever the outcome.
“It should be a very competitive football game,” said Concord head coach Paul Price. “It is imperative for us that we finish on the right note … .”
The assignment for the CU defense is to keep the Wheeling attack in check, he said, “to keep the numbers on the scoreboard low.”
“It’s just a matter of giving our offense enough chances to find what they can do well against Wheeling.”
For the seniors, Saturday will be “kind of a bowl game, kind of a big deal at our level,” Price said.”It’s a culmination of something that they’ve put an unbelievable amount of effort into.”
“I think this senior class has been through a lot. We’ve had a lot of highs and a lot of lows. Football’s a lot like life. And those guys have never blinked. There’s no doubt in my mind that all 10 of them will be very successful in what they do in their next endeavor,” the coach said.
“The end result of this season may not be where you want it to be, in wins and losses, but they’ve learned a tremendous amount about themselves – about how to lead, about how to … show up every day and get after their jobs.”
• • •
The Concord women’s hoops squad (2-1) hosts UVa-Wise (1-1) tonight in Athens. The game reunites CU head coach Kenny Osborne with his former all-conference point guard, Jamie Cluesman, who is the head coach of the Highland Cavaliers.
The Mountain Lions defeated Bluefield State 75-45 on Tuesday. A quick 7-0 start by Concord “kind of set the tone,” Osborne said. “I thought we were very good on the defensive end, which led us to some easy baskets in the first quarter.”
Senior Madison May led Concord with 19 points and 11 rebounds at Bluefield. Sophomore Maggie Guynn added 17 points and lifted her shooting average to .500. Through three games, 6-foot-4 Riley Fitzwater already has 38 rebounds and 14 blocked shots.
Osborne said on Wednesday that UVa-Wise is “much, much better” since Cluesman took over the program in March 2018.
“I know they’ll be ready to play,” he said. “Jamie will have them very well prepared.”
All of Concord’s games so far have been against non-conference regional opponents.
“You want to play someone like this, who’s going to be very competitive and challenge us, to get us ready for conference play,” Osborne said.
In addition, he said, “If you want to further your season in March, November does matter. (Last spring), I know there was still a lot of hurt feelings, a lot of sorrow, that we did not make the regional (NCAA tournament) with 23 wins.
“That’s why we have to take care of business early, in case you do have a hiccup along the way … It does matter what you do, now.”
• • •
The Concord men’s basketball team (2-1), coming off an 81-70 win over Bluefield State, travels to North Carolina for a pair of weekend games in the annual Pickle Classic at Mount Olive University.
The Mountain Lions started their season with a 79-76 win over Pitt-Johnstown that head coach Todd May said was “your typical first game, it was kind of ugly.” The next evening, CU lost 80-73 to Indiana (Pa.), ranked 11th nationally in a preseason coaches’ poll.
“I think we’re OK,” May said about Concord’s defensive efforts. Against Bluefield State, he said, “We reached our goals, which is to keep teams under 45 percent in defensive field-goal percentage.”
“I thought we did some good things offensively,” the coach said. “That’s going to be a work in progress as guys figure out roles and different things. (We’ve) just got to make sure that guys are ready when their numbers are called.”
Four of Concord’s five starters scored in double figures at BSC, led by 21 points by Malik Johnson. Simun Kovac had 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Senior Trey Brisco continued to lead the Lions on the defensive end. May said, “I thought, all three games, he did a really good job against their best offensive player, taking him out of the game.”
Concord’s first six games are road contests.
“I figure if we can go on the road and have success early … once we get into the (conference schedule), those road trips won’t bother us,” May said. “It’s only going to help us in the long run. It’s only going to make us tougher.”
“It’s all a challenge to our guys. We have an older team, an experienced team, so those guys can take that and just roll with it and be ready to play when their number is called.”
