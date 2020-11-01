WELCH — Speed, pure and simple, made the difference for the Mount View Golden Knights on Friday as they celebrated homecoming night on their brand-new field with a 26-0 win over county rival River View.
“That’s my Christmas wish — early,” said Mount View head coach Maurice Gravely. “We needed that win. … Give (River View) all the credit. They fought us hard.”
Fireworks lit up the sky above Tom’s Mountain following the pregame homecoming festivities and after each score on the artificial turf at new Vic Nystrom Stadium.
Jesse Rose ran for the game’s first score and passed for two more touchdowns, ending with 132 aerial yards on a 7-for-12 night.
His 1-yard dive across the goal line in the first minute of the second quarter ended a scoreless stalemate, capping a 54-yard, 10-play march.
“We drew first blood,” Gravely said. “When we draw first blood, it’s a momentum builder for us.”
With less than three minutes left before halftime, sophomore Jaylen Hall took a look-in pass and turned on the jets for a 70-yard touchdown dash.
Rose found Tony Bailey all alone in the left side of the end zone for a third-quarter scoring toss. The two-point conversion was a brother act, with Jason Haggerty leaping up from a kick formation and tossing the ball to Justin Haggerty.
T.J. Bell dashed 16 yards for the final six-pointer, using a big hole opened up on the left side of the offensive line. Bell ended with 42 rushing yards on six carries.
Three other apparent Mount View scoring plays were negated by offensive penalties.
Late in the game, Cody England — who was named homecoming king before the game — made back-to-back tackles for Mount View (3-5). On the next play, Omarion Cummings capitalized on the only turnover of the contest, grabbing a River View fumble with 1:46 left on the clock.
The Raiders (4-3) had taken an 8-0 win in the teams’ first meeting on Sept. 25 in Bradshaw. Since then, River View lost a couple of players, including quarterback Mikey Picklesimer, to injury and had to shuffle the lineup considerably.
The visitors were never really able to get on track, generating just 84 yards of offense and earning seven first downs.
River View head coach George Kennedy said, “You keep the ball out of Mount View’s hands, you stand a chance of winning. But if you can’t produce anything offensively, you’re not going to contain a team like Mount View for four quarters.”
The Golden Knights chalked up 235 yards of offense, and dominated even though 120 yards in penalties went against them.
Kennedy said, “Honestly, making no excuses, they just outplayed us tonight, on both sides of the ball. They were more aggressive; they were faster. We just seemed flat.”
Mount View took note of injury-induced changes in the Raiders’ defensive alignments and “they were able to exploit that,” Kennedy said.
“They were well prepared for us, and we just had trouble getting anything going — because we were lacking a player or two,” he said. “We competed for awhile, but you kind of just got the sense that the dam was going to break at any minute.”
Gravely said, “It’s almost like a boxing match, just trying to feel them out, and find their weak points and … take advantage of what they gave us.”
Leading rusher for the Raiders was Austin Cooper, with 55 yards on 20 tough carries.
The Knights are scheduled to host Summers County Friday. River View will host Sherman Friday to wrap up the regular season.
Gravely said, “We’ve got to be ready to play Mount View football. We’ve got to play consistently … like it’s championship play, every play, now.”
The homecoming queen crown went to Mount View cheerleader Maleighia Powell.
At Vic Nystrom Stadium
River View…...0 0 0 0 — 0
Mount View….0 12 8 6 — 26
Second Quarter
MV — Jesse Rose 1 run (run failed), 11:13
MV — Jaylen Hall 70 pass from Rose (run failed), 2:46
Third Quarter
MV — Tony Bailey 7 pass from Rose (Justin Haggerty pass from Jason Haggerty), 1:32
Fourth Quarter
MV — T.J. Bell 16 run (run failed), 4:21
——-
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — RV, Austin Cooper 20-55, Wyatt Blankenship 8-40, Conner Christian 6-5, Cody Vance 2-2, Chase Porter 1-(-10), Skyler Payne 1-(-16). MV, T.J. Bell 6-42, Khiamani Vineyard 5-25, Justin Haggerty 4-24, Jesse Rose 7-15, Tony Bailey 7-9, Tavious Richardson 1-4, Ryan Long 1-5, Jahari Parsons 1-(-9), Team 1-(-12).
PASSING — RV, Porter 1-2-8-0-0. MV, Rose 7-12-132-2-0.
RECEIVING — RV, Hunter Ritchie 1-8. MV, Justin Haggerty 2-33, Jaylen Hall 1-70, Jonathan Huff 1-8, Vineyard 1-4, Bailey 2-17.
——-
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs, RV 7, MV 11. Total yards, RV 84, MV 235. Rushes-yards, RV 38-76, MV 33-103. Passing yards, RV 8, MV 132. Pass completions-attempts-interceptions, RV 1-2-0, MV 7-12-0. Fumbles-lost, RV 1-1, MV 0-0. Penalties-yards, RV 5-44, MV 14-120.
