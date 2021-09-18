PEARISBURG, Va. — The blaring of an air horn, meant to evoke a runaway train, blasted from the stands often on Friday evening at Spartan Stadium.
The Giles Spartans emulated an unstoppable locomotive at Stephen C. Ragsdale Field, dominating the Green Wave of Narrows 41-6 in their traditional intra-county football clash.
Giles (3-1) outgained their opponents 436 yards to 129 and secured 18 first downs, tripling the six chain-movers earned by the Wave (2-2).
Giles coach Jeff Williams said, “We felt like we had them overmatched a little bit on the line of scrimmage. That was our plan: To run the ball.”
By halftime, the three-headed monster that forms the single-wing backfield had exploited their holes. All three had scored touchdowns and gained at least 53 yards, benefitting from their blockers and the deception of their offense.
“The guys get in there and work hard for each other,” Williams said.
The Spartans’ first two series lasted only four plays each and ended with touchdowns by Nathan Sheetz and Gage Fleeman. Giles chewed up more than eight minutes of the second quarter on a 16-play drive capped by Khalik Saunders’ scoring run.
Williams said about his squad, “They’ve been excited all week. We saw that in the kids. And it carried over to the start of the game and got them going.”
It was 27-0 at halftime after Fleeman weaved through defenders for a score with 11 seconds left on the clock.
Williams said, “We ran and blocked the ball pretty well in the first half. We got a couple of turnovers there that gave us the ball back. To go up 27-0 at halftime was huge.”
Both teams fumbled away their first possessions of the second half. Giles’ second fumble of the third quarter was recovered by Brandon Blankenship of Narrows on the Giles 26, leading to a Green Wave score.
Though Narrows netted 44 yards rushing, they put up 85 through the air, including a 25-yard touchdown toss using the McGlothlin connection — from quarterback Aidan to receiver Matt on a slant pattern.
That broke up the shutout, in the final minute of the third period.
Williams said, “We worked hard on that this week, because we knew they could throw the ball really well. But we felt like we could get some pressure on the quarterback — and we did.”
Aidan McGlothlin was held to negative yardage on six of his eight carries. Giles defender Jacob Edwards tackled him behind the line of scrimmage on consecutive plays to begin the fourth quarter.
Fleeman, who gained 204 yards Friday on 31 carries, said the victory “was definitely special, because we lost our (win) streak two years ago, and we got it back this year with a good win. The third quarter was sloppy, though.”
He said the home crowd “has a big effect. It just makes everybody get hyped (and) brings more energy to the stadium.”
He said the Spartans’ strategy was, “Just go in and bring the energy, the whole game. Go 100 (percent).”
The pressure of the big game showed in the penalty statistics. Giles incurred eight accepted penalties for 75 yards and Narrows was assessed seven for 60 yards.
In the final period, Fleeman picked up his third rushing TD of the night, and reserve running back Ethan Orey’s only carry of the game went for 36 yards with 39 seconds left in the game.
Narrows head coach Kelly Lowe said his team “came out in the second half and really competed, and I’m proud of them for that. We didn’t play very well in the first half, and that’s a credit to Giles.”
Lowe said, “We kind of got on our heels there in the first quarter. But our kids hung in there and battled.”
Giles plans to celebrate homecoming next Friday as Fort Chiswell visits Pearisburg for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Narrows plays next on Oct. 1 at Holston.
“We’re going to be OK,” Lowe said. “We’re going to come back, off our bye week, and battle our guts out. We’re going to be OK.”
At Steven C. Ragsdale Field
Giles 41, Narrows 6
Narrows ……. 0 0 6 0 — 6
Giles ………..14 13 0 14 — 41
First Quarter
G — Nathan Sheetz 45 run (Connor Price kick), 10:20
G — Gage Fleeman 3 run (Price kick), 7:29
Second Quarter
G — Khalik Saunders 5 run (Price kick), 9:43
G — Fleeman 5 run (run failed), 0:11.3
Third Quarter
N — Matt McGlothlin 25 pass from Aidan McGlothlin (kick wide), 0:31
Fourth Quarter
G — Fleeman 19 run (Price kick), 2:59
G — Ethan Orey 36 run (Price kick), 0:39.7
————-
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — N, Reed Perdue 4-23, Sam Albert 3-9, Chris Via 6-36, Mason McCrskey 2-7, Aidan McGlothlin 8-(—31). G, Gage Fleeman 31-204, Khalik Saunders 14-79, Nathan Sheetz 7-70, Jackson Parnell 1-12, Ethan Orey 1-36, Number 33, 1-4.
PASSING — N, A. McGlothlin 4-9-85-1-1. G, Fleeman 1-2-31-0-0.
RECEIVING — N, Kolier Pruitt 2-50, Matt McGlothlin 1-25, Carson Crigger 1-10. G, Sheetz 1-31.
________
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs, N 6, G 18. Rushes-yards, N 23-44, G 55-405. Passing yards, N 85, G 31. Total yards, N 129, G 436. Fumbles-lost, N 2-2, G 4-2. Pass comp-att-intc, N 4-9-1, G 1-2-0. Penalties-yards, N 7-60, G 8-75.
