PEARISBURG, Va. — Giles High School head baseball coach Steve Wilson is usually pretty ambitious. The COVID-19 pandemic has cratered all of high school spring sports — including the Three Rivers District baseball season he was looking forward to. But Wilson remains ambitious.
It’s just that his current ambition is merely to see some high school baseball played. Any kind of baseball, really.
It never hurts to hope. And what he’s hoping for doesn’t sound unreasonable at all.
“If this clears up some, give us two weeks in June, three weeks. For example, let us play Narrows twice. We’re already in the same community. We all go to the same Walmart. Let us play them a couple times just to give those seniors something their senior year,” said Wilson, whose team’s 2019 season ended in the Region 2C quarterfinals against Fort Chiswell.
“You’ve got Montgomery County. They’ve got four high schools. Let them play each other. You’ve got Giles County, Bland, Pulaski, Radford — let them play each other. Up in Bluefield you’ve got Bluefield, Graham, Tazewell and Richlands — let them play each other. Those people are already having contact with each other,” Wilson said. “Try to get two, three, four games for these seniors just so they’ve got something they can remember,” he said.
Five freshmen started on last year’s squad, assuring the Spartans of a young-yet-experienced group upon which yet to build. Giles would still have to make up for the graduation of talented veterans like all-state catcher Jacoby Wilson — the head coach’s son, who signed with Bluefield College — and Noah Jones.
“We knew losing them was going to be big, but we felt really good coming in with those five sophomore now. We felt like they were going to step up and give us a lot,” said Wilson, who also had three seniors coming back. “I had all but two starters coming back.”
Senior Cole Miller was his strongest returning pitcher. Sophomores Guhnar Dunford and Chase Williams filled out a starting rotation of three principle pitchers who’d likely keep the Spartans competitive on their shifts. He also had three capable relievers in the bullpen.
Sophomore Connor Price was ready to step in at catcher. Dunford was set for first base when not pitching. Sophomore Ethan Orey was at second and senior Dylan Collins moving in at shortstop. Senior Ty Lowery and Logan Douthatt were set to split time at third base. The outfield would have been a rotation of guys mainly led by senior center fielder Connor Duncan. Miller and Williams would be in the outfield depending on the pitching rotation and sophomore Owen Farrier also sharing the load.
Instead of working with his players as he planned, Wilson has had to limit himself to working on his field. Just in case.
“We’re still mowing it and we’ve got to go up and drag the field. We try to drag it about twice a week just to keep the grass off of it. We still have some fundraiser things we have going on. But as a coach, you can’t just leave it behind. You’ve got to find something to do, you know,” Wilson said.
“We’ve been trying to stay in communication with the kids through texts. Just have them hanging out and throw ... if you have the ability, taking swings on a tee or something. Just so you’re at least getting something done,” he said.
Giles’ junior varsity baseball squad includes grades 8-10, giving Wilson fairly deep pockets as far as what portion of his feeder system is usually under his influence. But that’s been idled by the pandemic shutdowns, as has Wilson’s preferred off-season outlet for player development.
“We have some kids on our JV who really needed this year to get better. They’re going to step up next year to the varsity level, and it’s going to be tough. You still kind of hope they can get to do travel ball and stuff, but I know they can’t do American Legion because I’m involved with it. I got an email (Wednesday) that said they were cancelling the regional and national tournaments,” said Wilson.
There have since been unconfirmed reports that the American Legion season would be canceled outright. Wilson didn’t know if that was the last word or not.
“I’m a big Legion guy. I’d rather see them play Legion ball than travel ball [in the off-season.] But now, I’d tell them to find anything they can to play. Right now all of our Rec departments are on hold. I don’t know what is going to happen.”
Wilson, who is also Giles’ Athletic Director, continues to cling to the hope that some kind of baseball might get squeezed in before the opportunity fades. But he’s already got a nagging feeling that the shadow of uncertainty is going to creep over other Giles athletic endeavors.
“I’m starting to worry about fall sports. We’re supposed to start football practice and volleyball on August 1. We’re sort of expecting big things in volleyball this fall. I’m starting to get a little worried about it. I don’t know where we’re at. It’s just wait and see. It’s scary,” he said.
