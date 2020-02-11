PEARISBURG, Va. — The first quarter on Tuesday evening was a wake-up call for the Giles Lady Spartans defense.
Boy, did they wake up.
Giles gave up no more than six points in each of the subsequent three periods and stifled the Radford Bobcats 49-25 in a Three Rivers District showdown in the Giles County seat.
Giles junior Gracie Merrix said about the defense of the Lady Spartans, “We work on it a lot in practice. You can’t win a ballgame without defense.”
Merrix led Giles (13-8, 4-7 Three Rivers District) in scoring with 15 points. Karsyn Reed contributed 13 points and nine rebounds and point guard Ashlyn Mitcham tossed in 12 points.
Lexi Rader netted 15 points to lead the Bobcats (13-6, 6-4), who made 8 of 47 attempts from the field and turned the ball over 13 times.
Radford’s reputation for physical full-court play was well known by the home team. Giles withstood early miscues — including turnovers on three straight possessions in the opening quarter — and went toe-to-toe with their opponent.
“We played tough,” said Giles head coach Don Epperly. “They always play tough, Radford does.”
Merrix said, “It was physical. You had to push through and play hard — no matter the situation.”
Mitcham said about the pace of the game, “It was very difficult at first, but I pushed through it, and I just kept going after that and I didn’t stop.”
Her stamina has been built up, she said, by practicing basketball all week and playing soccer for New River United on the weekends. “So I’m always runnin’,” she said.
The Bobcats got five points in the first quarter from Maggie Turk to help turn a 4-4 tie into an 11-5 Radford lead.
In the second stanza, though, the Lady Spartans forced seven Radford turnovers, starting with Merrix’ steal on the Bobcats’ opening possession.
Giles took the lead for good on Reed’s trey from the top of the key with 4:54 left before halftime. In the remainder of the first half, the home squad went on a 9-4 run, capped by a bucket at the buzzer from Merrix that gave Giles a 25-16 lead and a psychological advantage over its opponent.
To open the second half, Rader scored in transition to cut Giles’ lead to six points, but the Bobcats got just a single point in the rest of the third quarter, going 1-for-11 from the floor.
Mitcham was unstoppable, scoring back-to-back field goals to push Giles’ lead into double digits, then immediately stealing the ball at the other end, leading to an easy basket and a 32-19 point spread.
Epperly said, “Ashlyn is a sparkplug. She’s extremely quick. Sometimes I have to slow her down, a little bit, but it’s OK. It’s OK. Her nature is fast, fast, fast, and that’s the way she plays.”
In the final period, Radford managed five points, with Rader scoring four of them, and the Bobcats absorbed their third straight defeat.
Epperly said about his defensive strategy for the Lady Spartans, “We told them we didn’t want to let the dribble get to the paint.”
“Get your close-outs down … That was the main thing, keep them in front of you on defense. And we did a pretty good job.”
The only field goal in the game’s final two minutes came when Mitcham deftly slipped around a defender for a layup and a 26-point lead.
Giles made half of their 20 field-goal tries after halftime and finished with a 41 percent success rate in the contest.
Mitcham said, “We just kept cheering each other on, and being confident in each other, and picking each other up. We just kept telling each other, ‘We got it. We got it.’ And we did —sure enough.”
Epperly said, “This (win) is big. It helps us with points in the region. And Radford’s a great team. Our district is tough; all the teams are tough.”
Giles finishes the regular season next Wednesday, hosting Alleghany County in Pearisburg.
