GARDNER — When the PikeView girls basketball team faces Logan (11-3) in tonight’s 9 p.m. game of the Class AAA girls basketball tournament at the Charleston Civic Center, the Lady Panthers (8-4) will be making their second state tournament in as many seasons.
That is not to say that the PikeView girls are hardened state-tournament veterans. Far from it.
It’s arguable that Lady Panthers head coach Tracy Raban — who in high school played for Mercer Christian Academy when the Lady Cavaliers were affiliated with the WVSSAC — has the most state tournament playing experience of anyone on the team.
After Raban, the next most-accustomed to playing at the Charleston Civic Center is junior Hannah Perdue, who was with the squad as a sophomore last season when the Lady Panthers’ state championship ambitions were nipped in the bud by the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The concept of potential stage fright at the state is probably a more acute concern for Raban and other high school coaches than it has been at any previous state tournament in recent history.
Consider: with no returning seniors, the balance of Raban’s squad are juniors, sophomores and freshmen who really haven’t seen any big crowds during the COVID-19 spectator minimalism of the recent regular season. At best, there have been a few moms and dads peppered in the stands.
Tonight there could be up to 4,300 spectators watching them run their offenses and defenses. It could prove a very sudden and serious distraction.
“With COVID and the quarantines, we haven’t really seen any crowds. You’d like to be able to go to an armory or civic center locally to try to get that background atmosphere. We haven’t been able to do that. But we’ve been able to fight through a lot of adversity all season long, so it’s just another obstacle in our way,” Raban said.
In terms of basketball alone, Raban feels like the No. 5 seeded Lady Panthers are not in dire straits by any means.
Juniors Hannah Perdue (26.2 points per game) and Anyah Brown (12.4 ppg, 8 rebounds per game) lead a senior-less Lady Panthers which has had to depend a great deal on contributions from sophomore and freshmen players in the lineup.
“We’re evenly-matched. Height-wise, we’re very similar. Both teams are scrappy,” said Raban, who particularly noticed the No. 4 seeded Lady Wildcats junior 5-foot-6 guard Peyton Ilderton.
“She’s very similar to Hannah Perdue, she their go-to. She can do it all, and she will do it all, if you let her,” Raban said.
Also conspicuous from the scouting films are guards Jill Tothe, (5-6, Sr.) — a spot-up shooter — and Abbie Myers (5-4, G) , the latter of whom shares time at the point with Ilderton.
“She’s a good defender. I look for her to guard Hannah Perdue and heckle her the whole night. We’ve got to be able to handle that,” the PikeView coach said.
“They’ve got role players after that we’re going to have to contain and limit their roles in the game. Again, it’s going to be a matter of who comes and wants it a little bit more. Because I think both teams are evenly matched.”
Raban is heading into tonight’s game with a flexible attitude toward the game plan. This is a first-time meeting and a first-round game. Probably neither team is willing to put all of its eggs into one basket until it feels like it better understands the opponent.
“I think it could be one of those where we’re going to keep changing things up until we find something that works. I can’t speak for Logan, but I know with me, I’m taking in two juniors and three freshmen with Hannah really being the only one that has any playing time and experience at the state tournament. One of my biggest concerns is how are we going to respond to being in the big spotlight? That’s something I won’t know until we get into the first quarter and see how we’re going to handle it,” Raban said.
“I fear that’s our biggest obstacle that we’re going to have to overcome: how are we going to handle that atmosphere? This could very well be one of those game where we’re pretty evenly-matched, but if we don’t respond to the environment ... it could be a long night for us,” she said.
