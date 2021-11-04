CEDAR BLUFF, Va. — After their initial NJCAA season in 2019, the 2020 season was canceled, so the Southwest Virginia Community College men’s basketball team is anxious to get on the hardwood in 2021-22.
“It’s kind of like starting all over, we have two returning players but outside of that it’s a whole new roster,” Coach Scotty Boyd said. “We tried to get more athletic and get more size. We’re definitely more athletic but it’s still tough to find big guys.
”In 2019, the Flying Eagles were competitive early in Region 10 starting with a 7-7 record. It was a rough ending, finishing the season with an 8-21 overall record.
“We had some academic issues at the Christmas break,” stated Boyd. “We lost three of our top four scorers, in the second half we had only seven players for the majority of the games.”
Veterans returning are Brett Boyd (Honaker) who averaged 13 points a game and was first in the region dropping in 106 3s and was fourth in the nation in NJCAA D2, along with Nick Livingston (Eastside) who scored over four points with over four rebounds a game.
It was frustrating, not being able to play last year,” said Brett Boyd.
“We have a new team and are excited to get going this year. A couple of guys know what it’s like and know how tough this conference is and what it takes to win. I think that is an advantage, having some experience.”
Boyd and Livingston will help stabilize the Flying Eagles.
“Brett is our best shooter, and really stretches defenses with his unlimited range,” Coach Boyd said. “Nick is a solid shooter and strong defensively. Both know what we like and what we try to accomplish. We brought in some older guys, some transfers that have been around college basketball to bring some energy and athleticism to our team and they know what to expect.”
Saveon Falls (Hunter Huss), will be a small forward and transferred from Bluefield State, he’s 6-foot-5 and will be a big asset along with Mark Glenn (Bluefield), another Bluefield State transfer, Glenn plays tough defense and has a physical, solid mid-range game.
The point guard will likely be Braeden Crews (Bluefield) who is a tremendous player with the ball in his hands and can score at all three levels. The shooting guard will be Brennan Howard (North Buncombe) who is a great shooter and will also be strong defensively.
The small forward will be Bowden Lyon (Science Hill) a Roane State transfer. Lyon is athletic and can also run the offense, he is an outstanding passer. At power forward will be Loannis Giannisoutsis from Greece who is 6-foot-7 and does everything well. Giannisoutsis is the prototypical European player. He shoots well and is a plus passer and rebounder.
Other key players will be AJ McCloud (Pulaski), Ladarian Adams (Clover), Luke Wess (Richlands), Austin Davis (Sullivan East), and Jaxon Collier (Lee).
“We’re really deep, 11 or 12 players will get minutes,” Boyd said. “Depth is our strength. We have several guys that can shoot it.
“We will play as fast as we can, we’ll shoot a lot of 3s, and get out in transition,” Boyd said. “We feel great about the offensive end. We have playmaking point guards in Crews, Lyon and Adams. Great shooters with Howard, Boyd, Wess, and Livingston. Guys who can put it on the floor and get to the rim in Falls, Giannisoutsis, and McCloud. Good mid-range players with Glenn and Collier. We feel Austin Davis as he continues to develop will become a solid post player.”
The main concern is on the defensive end.
“We haven’t come together on our defense and rebounding worries me,” remarked Boyd. “We’re small so we have to be mentally and physically tough, hang in there, and play. We’re still searching, we’ve tried to put a lot of focus on defense and rebounding in practice, but we’re not there yet. Hopefully, soon, we’ll be a solid defensive team.”
In the NJCAA, Region 10 is one of the toughest in the Country.
Davidson County is ranked preseason number two in the nation. Wake Tech, Fayetteville Tech, Louisburg, and Catawba Valley all have teams that may be ranked during the season.
“It’s absolutely brutal,” said Boyd. “Davidson County played in the national championship game last year and they return most of their team. It’s a really hard league. In year one, we were in the bottom third, we’d like to make the jump into the top five, but it’s going to take good health and us playing really well to get there.
“I feel we have recruited a team that can make a big jump from where we were in 2019-20. We are undersized but we have skilled players and shooting that will keep us in games and we will be a fun team to watch and hopefully be deserving of getting basketball fans in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee excited.”
