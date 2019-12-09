BLUEFIELD, Va. — Graham’s Devin Lester had big shoes to fill at quarterback this year moving from wide receiver and he did so winning the Southwest District Offensive Player of the Year.
G-Men head Tony Palmer was named the SWD Coach of the Year while Aaron Edwards is the Defensive Player of the Year. Graham’s season ended Saturday in a loss in the VHSL Class 2 state semifinal after winning the district and region.
The first team offense and defense were filled by players from Tazewell County occupying 26 of the spots. It makes sense with Graham, Richlands and Tazewell being the top three teams in the district.
Joining Lester on the first team offense from Graham were sophomore offensive lineman Brody Meadows, senior running back Tre Booker and sophomore receiver Xavyion Turner.
Luke Martin of Richlands and Josh Herndon of Tazewell are offensive lineman on the first team offense along with Logan Steele of Richlands at running back.
Richlands’ Sage Webb is on the first team as a receiver and kick returner. Josiah Jordan of Tazewell was named to the first team as a receiver having been one of they key players in the first winning season since 2008 for the Bulldogs.
Recent Penn State commit Levi Forrest of Richlands is the first team kicker and Blue Tornado quarterback Cade Simmons made the first team as the offensive all-purpose player.
The first team defense is led by the linebacker pairing of Edwards and teammate Nick Kastner. Richlands’ Ethan Phipps and Martin are defensive lineman on the first team while teammate Hayden Whited made the first team as a defensive end.
Graham sophomore Zach Blevins is on the first team as a defensive end and Cameron Taylor of Tazewell is a first team linebacker.
All five of the defensive backs on the first team defense are from Tazewell County with Lester, Marqus Ray and Zach Dales of Graham along with Jordan and Webb.
Forrest was also named the first team punter and Graham’s Turner the punt returner.
The second team offense is led by Richlands’ Simmons and Gavin Nunley of Tazewell at quarterback.
Tazewell’s Ben Remines and Isaac Griffith of Richlands are the second team offense centers.
Offensive lineman on the second team include Graham’s Kastner, Peyton Kiser, Landon Atkins and Kayin Carson, who are all seniors.
The Blue Tornado have Thomas Blankenship and Phipps on the second team offensive line.
Hagen Cochran, Travis Brewster and Chase Hodges of Tazewell are offensive lineman on the second team.
The Bulldogs running back Chancellor Harris was named to the second team despite having his season cut short by injury.
Graham’s Joey Dales, Isaiah Justice and Ray are on the second team as receivers along with Cassius Harris of Tazewell. Richlands’ Noah Spencer and Colton Medley also are receivers on the second team.
The Blue Tornado’s Whited is a second team tight end and the G-Men’s Joey Dales also is the second team kicker. Dales is also the second team punter.
Graham’s Atkins, Kiser and Colton Wimmer are second team defensive lineman along with the Bulldog’s Herndon.
Defensive ends Jacob Witt and Jayden Taylor of Tazewell are on the second team along with Isaac Dalton of Graham and Richlands’ Medley.
Richlands’ linebackers Bo Tarter and Jake Absher are on the second team along with Cade Myers of Tazewell.
Bulldogs defensive backs Jared Mullins and Cassius Haris along with Steele and WIll Tarter of the Blue Tornado make the second team defense. In addition to being on the first team offense Graham’s Turner is on the second team defense as a defensive back.
Richlands’ Webb makes the second team as a punt returner and Tanner Wimmer of Tazewell is the second team defensive all-purpose player.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
