The Southwest District baseball, softball and soccer tournaments get under way this this week at various playing sites in Southwest Virginia, beginning today, weather permitting.
The SWD baseball tournament is slated to open today with No. 5 Graham playing No. 4 Richlands at Critterville. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.
The winner of today’s game advances to Thursday’s semifinal round at Boyce Cox Field in Bristol, Va., facing top seeded Virginia High in a 7 p.m. game. Tazewell and Marion will play one another at 4:30 p.m., also at Boyce Cox field.
Action wraps up Saturday in Bristol with a consolation (third place) game set for 4:30 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. championship game.
The SWD softball tournament begins today with Graham traveling to play Virginia High in Bristol at 6 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to face top seeded Tazewell in a 3 p.m. semifinal game at Tazewell High School on Thursday.
Richlands and Marion will square off Thursday at Tazewell in a 5 p.m. semifinal matchup.
The championship game is slated to be played at 2 p.m. Saturday at Tazewell following a 12 noon consolation game.
The SWD girls soccer tournament is slated to begin today with Marion traveling to Bristol to face Virginia High in a 6 p.m. match at Gene Malcolm Stadium.
Action moves to East River Soccer Complex on Thursday, with Richlands and Tazewell shooting it out in a 5 p.m. semifinal match followed by 7 p.m. showdown between the unbeaten, top-seeded G-Girls and tonight’s Marion-Virginia High matchup.
A 5 p.m. consolation match will precede Saturday night’s 7 p.m. tournament championship match, both of which will be played at East River.
The SWD boys soccer tournament is tentatively slated to begin to day with Tazewell playing Richlands at Ernie Hicks in Richlands in a 6 p.m. match.
The winner will advance to Saturday’s semifinals at Gene Malcolm Stadium in Bristo;, Va. to face Virginia High, TBA.
Saturday will also feature a showdown between Graham and Marion at Bristol at 12 noon.
Championship and consolation matches will be played Monday at Bristol.
