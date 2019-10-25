BLUEFIELD, Va. — There will be a test at Ernie Hicks Stadium tonight for the Graham and Richlands football teams.
With just a few weeks until the playoffs start, Graham and Richlands are fighting to host a first-round game. Richlands is third in the VHSL Region 2D rankings while Graham is fifth.
“It’s going to be a tough challenge for us, we’re excited about being at home and should be a huge crowd and it’s a great opportunity for our football team to play well and see how we do,” Richlands head football coach Greg Mance said.
Richlands comes into tonight’s matchup having won three straight and not allowed any points in eight quarters.
Graham has won its last three games in commanding fashion but those teams have a combined 1-20 record so far this season.
At the start of the season penalties were hurting the G-Men on offense, but they have been cleaned up the past few weeks. They could appear as Graham has not played a close game since the loss to Union Sept. 20.
“Early on the year we did have those issues, they’ve seemed to disappear the last few games but we didn’t really play four quarters of football either so that will be tested,” Graham head football coach Tony Palmer said.
The X-factor tonight will be the performance of Graham quarterback Devin Lester. He has thrown for 1,291 yards and 17 touchdowns along with 707 yards on the ground and seven rushing touchdowns.
“He’s just a tremendous football player, kid can fly, he can throw the ball 65-70 yards and we got to figure a way to get the ball out of his hands,” Mance said.
Stopping Lester is a tall task for the Blue Tornado defense and will require everyone to play their role perfectly. It is not just Lester that causes defenses problems but the different receivers the G-Men have that can use their speed and size along with running back Tre Booker.
“We have to really be perfect on our assignments, we gotta close down running lanes, cut back
lanes and Devin makes it tough cause you can be in position and he’s going to make something happen,” Mance said.
The Blue Tornado secondary has been improving and will be crucial in stopping the talented G-Men receivers.
The defensive line is able to get pressure with just four players so everyone else can help in pass coverage and prevent long quarterback scrambles.
“We’ve been able to get pressure on the quarterback with four people ... so those guys are getting it done with four people up there which allows you to do some things on the back end,” Mance said.
The Richlands offense struggled at the start of the season but has scored at least 38 points in each of its last four games.
Crucial to that success has been the all-senior offensive line.
“We’ve been able to run the ball, we’ve been able to protect Cade (Simmons) so those guys up front have just done a tremendous job and we go as they go,” Mance said.
Simmons is a dual-threat at quarterback for Richlands with 18 combined passing and rushing touchdowns. In the backfield he has Logan Steele who is improving each week and Sage Webb does a little bit of everything, lining up in at running back and receiver.
The G-Men defense has been led by linebackers Aaron Edwards and Nick Kastner. They will need to not let the Blue Tornado break big plays and force them to rely on the leg of place kicker Levi Forrest to score.
“Everybody’s got to know their role, they gotta execute, we don’t feel like we need to approach them different than anybody else,” Palmer said.
Last year’s Graham team beat Richlands twice allowing only 10 points and the G-Men will have to be playing their best to come out victorious.
“We gotta be fundamentally sound, Coach Mance does a good job with his guys. They’re always going to be prepared well and it’s going to be a tough task for us,” Palmer said.
