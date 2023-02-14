It is unlikely that much love will be lost between opponents tonight when the Southwest District girls and boys basketball tournaments open with Valentines’ Day tip-offs at respective satellite sites tonight.
Top seeded Richlands, second-seeded Marion and third-seeded Virginia High all take first round byes for the opening round of the SWD girls tournament draw, leaving No. 4 Tazewell and No. 5 Graham duking it out at Graham Middle School in tonight’s 6 p.m. game.
On the boys’ side, No. 1 Virginia High , No. 2 Graham and No. 3 Marion take first round byes tonight while No 4 Richlands travels to No. 5 Tazewell for a 6 p.m. bout.
The SWD girls tournament moves to Richlands Middle School for Thursday’s semifinal round.
Marion and Virginia High will play at 6 p.m. while the Lady Blue Tornado will take on the winner of tonight’s game between the G-Girls and Lady Bulldogs.
The consolation game will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday at Richlands Middle School, followed immediately by the tournament championship game.
The SWD boys tournament moves to Bristol, Va. Thursday and Saturday for the semifinals and finals at Virginia High. Marion and Virginia High will play at 6 p.m. on Thursday night followed by a 7:30 p.m. nightcap between Virginia High and tonight’s winner between the Blue Tornado and Bulldogs.
The boys consolation game will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday followed by the tournament title game at 7:30 p.m.
