SOUTH CHARLESTON — Wayne Harris scored 11 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter and South Charleston defeated the Princeton boys basketball team 64-49 in the Class AAAA Region 3 co-finals game at the South Charleston Community Center, on Wednesday night.
The Black Eagles (20-5) advance to next Thursday’s Class AAAA opening round, where they’ll face George Washington in a 9 p.m. game at the Charleston Civic Center.
The Tigers (14-7) ended their season after vying for Princeton’s first boys basketball state tournament appearance since Ralph Ball led them to the Class AAA state crown in 1981.
Harris ram-rodded South Charleston’s eventual conquest of the Tigers, contributing 13 points to a 20-2 run in the third quarter that put the Black Eagles in front for good. South Charleston’s defensive effort helped create 15 of Princeton’s 17 total turnovers over the final three periods.
Mondrell Dean scored 12 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for the Black Eagles. Cayden Faucett added 11 points.
Chase Hancock scored 15 points and rounded up five rebounds for the Tigers. Jonathan Wellman scored 14 points and pulled down seven boards.
South Charleston 64, Princeton 49
Princeton.......................10 10 23 6 — 49
South Charleston..........11 16 17 20 — 64
PRINCETON (14-7)
Hancock 5-11 2-3 15, Cochran 1-5 7-8 9, Joyce 3-12 0-0 6, Washington 0-3 0-0 0, Sartin 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Ash 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Wellman 5-12 3-4 13, Hurte 2-7 0-1 5, Stover 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 12-16 49
SOUTH CHARLESTON (20-5)
Harris 10-15 7-9 28, Smith 2-8 0-0 4, Faucett 4-12 1-2 11, Dean 4-9 4-6 12, Bausley 3-4 0-2 6, Murray 1-2 0-0 2, Tubbs 0-0 0-0 0, Goebel 0-3 0-0 0, Kellum 0-0 0-0 0, Motley 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 1-2 1, Given 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 13-21 64
3-point goals: Princeton 5-18 (Hancock 3-5, Joyce 0-4, Washington 0-2, Edwards 0-1, Wellman 1-2, Hurte 1-4), SC 3-15 (Harris 1-3, Smith 0-2, Faucett 2-7, Goebel 0-3)
