RICHLANDS, Va. — Beginning today, Richlands High School will be searching for a new head football coach for the first time in the 21st Century.
Head football coach Greg Mance was approved to fill one of two head football coaching openings in the Myrtle Beach area by a South Carolina school board on Monday night.
Mance, who has been the boss for the Blue Tornado gridiron squad for 23 years, was the leading candidate for the head football coach job at Loris High School in Loris, South Carolina.
He was identified as one of three finalists Monday at the Horry County Board of Education district meeting and the top choice by Loris High principal Richard Crumley.
In addition to Mance being approved to take the program reins at Loris, North Rowan, N.C. head coach Ben Hampton was approved as the new head coach at Socastee High School.
One of the most successful high school football coaches in Southwest Virginia sports history, Mance will leave Richlands with a 205-78 record, including a state championship in 2006.
Loris has gone 55-47 in the last nine years but with no winning season since 2014 and a 1-9 record last season.
Consistent success has been a staple under Mance with 10 seasons with 10 or more wins and only three losing seasons. Two of the three losing seasons occurred in the first three years after Mance took the helm of the program.
Richlands went to three straight state title games from 2005 to 2007 and made 20 appearances in the playoffs under Mance including the past 19 years. The Blue Tornado had only been to the playoffs six times before Mance took over.
