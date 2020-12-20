Who knows how long it will last, but high school basketball is at least getting started at several local Virginia high schools.
Richlands leads the way, with boys and girls openers tonight. The Tornado boys host Virginia High at home for a 7:15 p.m. start. The Richlands girls travel to Virginia High.
The Graham boys travel to Pulaski County for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Tuesday. Also on Tuesday: the Narrows boys travel to Floyd County, the Tazewell boys travel to Grundy and the Tazewell Girls host Grundy.
On Wednesday, the Graham girls travel to Narrows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.