MONTCALM — With heavy hearts and a lot of hustle, the Montcalm High School girls basketball team won one for their late principal on Monday night.
The Lady Generals recovered from an early deficit to defeat the Crusaders of Greater Beckley Christian 51-41 in the MHS gym, which was missing the familiar figure of Principal Craig Havens.
Havens’ sudden death struck the close-knit Montcalm community hard. Postponing the basketball game was reportedly considered, but the decision was made to play on.
The contest took place without the MHS coaching staff, consisting of Craig Havens’ wife Cindy and their daughter Tara. Serving as acting coach was Steven McClanahan, a Montcalm middle school boys basketball coach for around a decade, who has occasionally stepped in to help the varsity girls team.
Cindy Havens texted her team on Monday afternoon, said Makenzie Crews, a junior on the squad. Crews said the message was “just do the best that we can.’
“From now on, we’re playing for them — Mr. Havens, and Ms. Havens, and everybody,” Crews said.
She said about Craig Havens, “We were all close to him, especially all the athletes down here. He impacted everybody’s life.”
As the teams took the floor to start the game, a male voice yelled out a familiar phrase: “Go Generals!”
Crews made three of Montcalm’s four field goals in the second quarter as the home team rallied from a 10-5 deficit to take a 19-14 halftime lead.
She finished the game with 17 points, nine rebounds, five steals and a block. Kaileigh Hodges had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Point guard Jaden Lambert recorded seven points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Kayton Perkins had eight points, five boards and one block.
The Lady Generals limited the Crusaders to 0-for-13 from the floor in the final seven minutes of the first half.
As Hodges stepped to the foul line with GBC ahead 14-13, a hush fell over the gym, broken only by the rustling of the pom-poms shaken by the Montcalm cheerleaders.
Hodges sank two free throws to give Montcalm back the lead, 15-14, and the quiet was broken as the crowd of about 70 fans — limited by a coronavirus protocol — cheered loudly.
Crews then canned a field goal from the right-side baseline — right in front of the spot where Craig Havens often stood, leaning on the doorsill and wearing a blue windbreaker, to watch the team play.
McClanahan said, “I’m sure there was a little extra energy (from the crowd) not only because it was a close game, but because of the circumstances.”
“Hats off to Greater Beckley, I thought they played a great game, but we were going to play as hard as we had to, to get this one tonight — for what it meant.”
The Crusaders had a shot late in the third quarter, tying the score 26-26 on Jessica Arrington’s field goal from the paint, but the visitors never regained the lead. Down the stretch, foul trouble plagued the GBC attack.
The final score, Montcalm’s largest lead of the game, was acquired when freshman Autumn Williams scored her first varsity point on a free throw with 25.6 seconds remaining.
McClanahan said, “The girls settled in, with the adjustments.” He said the girls team was comfortable with that, from daily practices with boys’ teams on the same playing floor. “That’s the great thing about Montcalm, is we all know what each other does, with us sharing one gym,” he said.
Guard Emma Ross, whose tenacious defense set the tone for Greater Beckley, led the Crusaders with 15 points. Allie Smith added 10 points.
Montcalm got contributions from throughout its roster. Eight Lady Generals scored.
“We’re not a selfish team at all, so we spread the ball out pretty well,” Crews said. Asked about the team’s 2-0 record, she said, “I have a lot of confidence going into this season that we’re going to do good.”
McClanahan predicted that community support and their memories of Craig Havens would be a factor for the rest of the basketball season and beyond.
“Principal Havens really helped build Montcalm to what it is,” he said. “You don’t really think of Montcalm without a Havens. So we’re going to do everything we can to make the season as memorable as possible.”
At Montcalm High School
GREATER BECKLEY CHRISTIAN
Emma Moss 5 4-6 15, Allie Smith 4 1-2 10, Jessica Arrington 2 3-4 7, Cara Smith 2 4-6 9. Totals 13 12-18 41.
MONTCALM (2-0)
Jaden Lambert 3 0-2 7, Olivia Alexander 2 0-2 5, Makenzie Crews 5 7-9 17, Kayton Perkins 2 4-8 8, Kaileigh Hodges 3 4-5 10, Summer Williams 1 0-0 2, Autumn Williams 0 1-2 1, Tori Sizemore 0 1-4 1. Totals 16 17-32 51.
Greater Beckley Chr...........10 4 16 11 — 41
Montcalm.............................5 14 13 19 — 51
3-point goals: GBC 3 (Moss 1, A. Smith 1, C. Smith 1); Mont 2 (Lambert 1, Alexander 1). Total fouls: GBC 23, Mont 18. Fouled out: GBC, Arrington; Mont, Crews, M. Lester. Technical fouls: none.
