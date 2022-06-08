BLUEFIELD — The Burlington Sock Puppets have yet to lose an Appalachian League game so far this season.
The Bluefield Ridge Runners have yet to win.
Burlington (7-0) cranked out 10 hits en route to a 10-3 Appy League victory at Bowen Field at Peters Ballpark on Wednesday night.
Bluefield (0-7) sent five pitchers to the mount in an effort to get a foot in the door for a comeback surge. Starting pitcher Ryan Voss (0-2) absorbed the loss after allowing four runs, three of which were earned, off six hits. He struck out two and walked one.
Justin Colon, a Missouri product, went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Sock Puppets lineup. Central Florida’s Brogan Napier went 3-for-4, while Tony Castonguay, Dante Girardi and Evan Appelwick each collected doubles.
Mason Ruh (1-0) picked up his first Appalachian League mound victory of the season in middle relief.
Bluefield’s top of the order did most of any offensive damage that was done on the home team’s behalf. Leadoff man Ryley Preece went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, including a solo home run, and scored two runs. Number two spot hitter John Volpe went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, also scoring a run.
The Princeton WhistlePigs, who swept Bluefield in the first two-game Mercer Cup series of the season, ran into some trouble on the road, dropping a 5-2 game to the Pulaski River Turtles.
Alec DeMartino went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to pace the River Turtles (3-4). Travis Graves went 2-for-4 with an RBI while Ryan Johnson had a double and two RBIs.
Patrick Sherron (1-0) picked up his first win of the season in middle relief for Pulaski.
Ahmir Cournier continued to produce well at the plate for the WhistlePigs (3-4), going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Kyle Gurney added a double.
Kansas right hander Stone Evers (1-1) picked up his first loss of the season for Princeeton after a 3 1-3 inning start.
Bluefield will look to turn things around tonight in a 6:30 p.m. rematch with Burlington at Bowen Field. Princeton returns to historic Calfee Park to face the River Turtles in the second game of its road series at Pulaski. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.