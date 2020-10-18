BLUEFIELD — Sectional tournaments begin Monday for boys and girls soccer in the Mountain State.
All local teams will participate in the tournaments although other teams in the section will not play as their season is over. The Greenbrier East girls soccer team will not participatedut after being quarantined leaving the Class AAA, Region 3, Section 2, with only three teams on the girls side.
Third-seeded Princeton will host Woodrow Wilson Tuesday at 6 p.m. and the winner of that will face top-seeded Oak Hill, which received a bye, Thursday for the section title.
The Tiger boys are the fourth seed and will travel to Oak Hill Tuesday for kickoff at 6 p.m. and the winner of that game will play the Greenbrier East-Woodrow Wilson winner Thursday at the home of the higher seed.
The Princeton cross country team will be at Meadowood Park in Tornado Thursday for the Region 3 meet.
In Class AA, Region 3, Section 2, the PikeView boys soccer team is the top team and is appealing to create a new bracket with Mingo Central unable to play.
The Panthers are currently scheduled to host the winner of Bluefield-James Monroe Wednesday at 7 p.m. Bluefield hosts James Monroe Monday.
Shady Spring is the other team in the tournament and if the current bracket is kept they will have a bye into Saturday’s title game in Beckley at 1 p.m.
Bluefield is the top seed on the girls side and has a bye. The Beavers will host the winner of Monday night’s game between PikeView and James Monroe.
The title game is Saturday at 11 a.m. in Beckley and unless the bracket is changed Shady Spring will have a bye into it after Mingo Central was unable to play.
Football Games
Four of the seven high school football teams in the area will be able to play their scheduled opponents this week after the release of the County Alert System color-coded map Saturday evening had Mercer and Monroe counties in yellow and McDowell in green.
In Mercer County Bluefield is set to host Oak Hill while Princeton will welcome Lincoln County to Hunnicutt Stadium.
Montcalm will make its final scheduled road trip of the season after its first win of the season visiting Meadow Bridge and PikeView is looking for an opponent after Wyoming County being in orange sidelined the matchup against Wyoming East.
Mount View has its fourth of six consecutive home games Friday when Tolsia comes to Welch while River View can play this week after two weeks off as the school was closed. The Raiders were scheduled to host Westside but Wyoming County is in orange so they have to find a new opponent.
The James Monroe football team will not be playing this week head coach Chris Booth confirmed as they are getting out of a preventative quarantine Wednesday. That would only give them two practices before Friday after two weeks off.
