PRINCETON — Matt Smith walked into a very familiar setting on Monday in a very unfamiliar role.
The former Princeton Senior High basketball player had returned to the PSHS gym for his first practice in charge of the Tigers girls basketball program on the Coach Ralph Ball Court.
“It was an honor to be able to walk in there,” Smith said.
“It was one of those moments. … It was really overwhelming,” said the 2002 Princeton graduate. “All the feelings come back – all the pride that you have in the school.”
Now that his selection as the new head coach has been approved by the county board of education, Smith has had a busy week evaluating what he called “the great group of young ladies” who showed up for tryouts.
“We had a great turnout,” he said on Wednesday evening. “We just finished tryouts today.”
“These girls work hard from the minute they hit the floor until the last whistle blows,” Smith said. Each has to balance their personal desire with the greater good of the program, he said.
“They are very competitive, but they want everyone else to be successful. It’s a team game,” he said. “They push each other, (but) once the whistle blows, they get up off the floor smiling and ready to move on.”
He is inheriting some returning players who learned to scrap for every possible advantage over an opponent during the tenure of former coach Tracy Raban. Raban resigned from the Princeton position last summer to take the vacant head coaching job of the PikeView High girls basketball program.
Smith applied for the job at his alma mater after an eight-year tenure as the boys basketball coach at Montcalm High. But he wasn’t a stranger in the Princeton hallways, having worked at the school in the county seat for 14 years now.
As a prep student, he played for Tigers teams coached by the late Robert Wray. Smith recalled that Wray got volunteer help from the legendary Ralph Ball himself during that time. Smith went on to acquire both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Concord University.
Smith was careful, also, to note the “tremendous legacy” of Princeton girls basketball coach Debbie Ball, Ralph’s daughter, who took the Tigerettes to regional championships and the state tournament. Smith said, “We want to build on that, moving forward. We want to honor that.”
All that will be part of the recipe for his new job coaching the Tigers, while being realistic about his current roster.
“We’re going to be very young,” he said, projecting a roster with five players above the sophomore level, and not much size inside the paint. He added, “We have a tremendous sophomore group, and a decent-sized freshman group that came out.”
“We’re still going to be competitive,” he said, “because they get after it. We’re going to press, and run, and do the things we have to do when you lack that inside presence.”
An “up-tempo” attack and an aggressive attitude, he feels, are among the tactics he can employ “to level the playing field.”
Though he’s coached boys teams for the past eight years, he expects no huge adjustment to supervising a girls’ program.
“It is the same sport,” he said. “it’s still basketball. The fundamentals are the same; the objectives are the same.”
He reported, “In (the first) three days of practice, we’ve seen girls divin’ on the floor (for ball possession).”
“We’re going to teach our system,” he said. “We’ll give it all we have.”
The season is scheduled to commence Dec. 1 in the first Debbie Ball Tipoff Classic in the PSHS gym. The Tigers’ first opponent will be Huntington High School.
“Right out of the gate, we’re going to be tested,” Smith said.
Like all sports administrators around the nation, Smith knows that the coronavirus pandemic is likely to impact the schedule this winter.
“Schedules will change,” Smith said. “There’s going to be a lot of uncertainty … but that’s the same for every coach in West Virginia, for every coach in America.”
“I am thankful, at least, to have an opponent to play, and to give these young student-athletes the opportunity for some normalcy, in a year that has been anything but normal.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.