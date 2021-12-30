BECKLEY — So far, Greater Beckley Christian has not been hurt by its tendency to start slowly. But head coach Justin Arvon gave his Crusaders a stern warning that their luck could run out on any given night.
The Crusaders stumbled to an eight-point deficit in the first half, but scored the first 12 points of the third quarter and held off Princeton for an 81-74 win and the Pepsi Division championship at the Little General Battle for the Armory Wednesday in Beckley.
Greater Beckley shot 29.4 percent (10-of-34) in the first half and wound up trailing 35-27 at the break. It continued an early season trend for the Crusaders, who nonetheless are 6-0 on the season.
“I don’t know what it’s going to take,” Arvon said. “We’re playing a 4A school. I mean, these guys should be ready to go right off the tip. They are capable of so much greater than what they do to start games and we’ve talked about it way too often.”
Of course, they’ve been able to bounce back each time, which was the case against Princeton.
A 12-0 run in the first 2:50 of the third quarter put the Crusaders ahead 39-35. They dominated the entire period, running off 30 points to the Tigers’ 12.
It all came right after Arvon set things straight in the locker room.
“Without going into too much detail, the halftime meeting wasn’t a fun one,” Arvon said. “They were held accountable. When we came out, we had two of our starters sitting on the bench as a result.”
They certainly were not Kaden Smallwood and Kendrick Wilson, who combined for 10 of the 12 points on that third-quarter run. In total, they accounted for 34 of Greater Beckley’s 54 points in the second half.
Smallwood finished with a game-high 31 points and Wilson had 22. They had 19 and 15, respectively, in the second half.
“Princeton did a really good job of making us get to the rim and finish, or finish from the free throw line,” Arvon said. “They weren’t dropping down to help, which is why you saw John Rose maybe not have the point game that he did (six points), but they were out on the perimeter taking away our 3-point shooting pretty well and leaving it up to our guards to drive to the rim.
“When those guys don’t come down to help, we’re going to take the layups and trust our guards at the free throw line, and they came through.”
Of course, Princeton (4-2) had a lot to do with the way things turned out in the first half. The Tigers shot 16-of-31 (51.6 percent), led by Jon Wellman, who was 8-of-12 from the floor and scored 16 of his 25 points before halftime.
“It was the third quarter,” Princeton coach Robb Williams said of the game’s difference. “We outscored them three out of the four quarters; they just killed us in the third. We … came out flat and we literally came out and did the exact thing I told them not to do.
“What I wanted them to do was move the ball, get in a flow and we immediately took a shot that didn’t even hit the rim. Next time rushed it down and took another shot that was ill-advised. I don’t even think there was a pass on either one of them.”
Even with the apparent game flip of the third quarter, Princeton did not give in.
The Crusaders led by as much as 12 twice in the fourth, the second a 77-65 game with 1:27 after a shot by Rose. But that was the last field goal they made the rest of the way, and they missed 4 of 8 free throws in the final 49 seconds.
The Tigers took advantage, going to a press and getting as close as 79-74 after Kris Joyce scored his team’s final nine points in a span of 52 seconds, including a pair of 3-pointers. But Joyce wound up fouling out with a team-high 27 points and Princeton could get no closer.
“They were struggling against our press,” Williams said. “I was trying to hold off on that, because if you don’t get those against a good team, they get layups and then that’s the game.”
The Tigers will take on Mount View on the first day of the New River CTC Invitational on Monday at 6:30 pm.
Sherlock Padmore added 11 points and eight rebounds for Greater Beckley, who will visit Calvary Baptist on Tuesday.
By then, Arvon hopes his team will have this whole slow start thing figured out.
“They’re great kids and they’re great players, as you saw later on,” Arvon said. “It’s our job as a coaching staff to hold them accountable and make sure they come ready to play every day. We’ve got to figure out what that chemistry scenario would be and get it together, because it’s going to get us beat sooner or later.”
In the consolation game, Wyoming East led by six after the third quarter but was outscored 21-12 in the fourth in a 66-63 loss to Elkins.
Corey Harper scored 30 points for the Tigers (5-1). Malachi Wilson added 13 and Tanner Miller 10.
Wyoming East (1-3) got a game-high 31 points from Tanner Whitten. Garrett Mitchell finished with 13.
The Warriors will visit Bluefield on Tuesday.
— Contact at gfauber@register-herald.com.
GBC 81, Princeton 74
PRINCETON (4-2)
Devon Edwards 2-5 1-2 5, Chase Hancock 0-6 5-6 5, Grant Cochran 1-3 1-4 3, Kris Joyce 9-14 6-8 27, Jon Wellman 12-23 0-0 25, Nick Fleming 0-4 0-0 0, Jared Watson 1-1 0-0 2, Aiden Ash 0-0 0-0 0, Kham Hurte 1-4 0-0 3, E.J. Washington 2-3 0-1 4. TOTALS: 28-63 13-21 74
GREATER BECKLEY (6-0)
Kendrick Wilson 9-19 3-5 22, Kaden Smallwood 7-14 16-20 31, Sherlock Padmore 4-7 3-6 11, Sean-David Kadjo 2-7 1-3 5, John Rose 3-9 0-0 6, Miko Robinson 0-2 1-2 1, Landon Rose 1-1 0-0 2, Azel Carmichal 0-2 0-0 2, Michael Judy 1-2 0-0 3. TOTALS: 27-63 24-36 81
Princeton......................14 21 12 27 — 74
GBC..............................10 17 30 24 — 81
3-point field goals – P: 5-20 (Edwards 0-2, Hancock 0-2, Joyce 3-6, Wellman 1-3, Watson 0-2, Hurte 1-4, Washington 0-1). GB: 3-11 (Wilson 1-3, Smallwood 1-2, Kadjo 0-3, Rose 0-2, Judy 1-1). Rebounds – P: 38 (Wellman 13), GB 43 (Wilson 7, Kadjo 7). Assists – P: 10 (Edwards 3, Joyce 3), GB: 11 (Wilson 4). Total fouls – P: 25. GB: 21. Fouled out – Joyce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.