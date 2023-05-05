PRINCETON — Aubrey Smallwood returned to Princeton on Thursday and shut the doors on the Tigers’ postseason.
The Woodrow Wilson strikeout machine fanned 17 batters and gave up one hit, a seventh inning home run, as the Flying Eagles defeated the Tigers 7-2 to escape the loser’s bracket of the Class AAA, Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
That creates another rematch, this time with top-seeded Greenbrier East, for the sectional championship this evening, unless a second championship game is needed in the double-elimination format. The Spartans beat the Flying Eagles 5-1 on Wednesday.
Woodrow Wilson head coach Tony Maiolo said, “They played well tonight, and Aubrey pitched well. … We’re going to have to carry that over for tomorrow, for sure.”
He said that facing the Spartans again will be “an uphill battle, but at the same time, I think we can make a little noise there.”
The Beckley squad recorded seven hits Thursday. Smallwood had three of them, and drove in three runs.
Smallwood said, “It felt great. We needed that. We hadn’t been hitting the ball, yesterday. … I think tonight shows that we’re ready for (Greenbrier East) tomorrow.”
Smallwood has 300 strikeouts this season and already, as a sophomore, 500 for her prep career. On Thursday she threw 97 pitches in seven innings, dealing with five base runners — two of whom drew walks and one who was hit by a pitch.
Maiolo said, “She is very fierce when she’s on the mound. I think she’s constantly thinking about what she has to do, to do the best for the team.”
“She’s young, and she’s going to get a lot better, I believe.”
The Beckley offense did its part, staking Smallwood to a 4-0 cushion after half an inning of action. That frame was highlighted by a two-RBI single by senior catcher Alexis Smith, facing a full count with two outs on the board.
“It always helps to just jump on ‘em like that,” Maiolo said, “and it kind of takes a little (pressure) off the pitcher, a little bit.”
In the bottom of the first inning, Princeton catcher Abigail Jenkins drew a walk on five pitches and Beckley’s thoughts of a perfect game were out the window. Smallwood came right back and struck out eight of the next nine Princeton batters.
The pitcher said, “I kind of tell myself, ‘It’s alright.’ It happens. You can’t be perfect all the time. You’ve just got to move forward, go to the next batter, flip the page.”
Jasmine Daubert scored the first of her two runs in the second frame to increase the lead to 5-0.
The next run came on a solo homer by Smallwood to begin the fifth inning.
The Princeton fans had a scary moment in the bottom of the sixth when a foul ball sailed into the dugout and beaned Cora Thornton. She did not appear to be badly hurt and walked out of the dugout with an ice bag against her head. She did not see further action on the field.
The Tigers got their two runs in the final inning. Emma Johnson arrived at first on a fielder’s choice. The next batter, Hayden Jones, worked a full count and then drove the ball over the fence in left-center.
Jones, a sophomore, had hit her first high school homer the day before, against Greenbrier East, then smacked the only hit off Smallwood on Thursday.
Smallwood said, “Good for her. That was a great hit, and much needed. That poor girl that got hit in the side of the head. … I know that sucks, watching your teammate do that.”
Princeton head coach Craig Johnson said, “We came out a little flat, and we finished strong. But we’ve had a good season. I’m proud of every one of the girls.
“Beckley’s a hard team to beat,” he said.
“The thing we went off (of) all season was positivity. Always be positive,” he said. “We just had a lot of good dedication. Our younger girls are dedicated. Hopefully they’ll play some during the summer, and we’ll be ready next year.”
“They hung in,” Johnson said about his team. “And, actually, we had fun. … When you play fun, you play better. You don’t play as tight.”
“I told them, the last inning, go out and put the ball in play and see what happens.”
At Princeton
WW ………….. 410 011 0 — 7 7 0
PSHS ………… 000 000 2 — 2 1 4
Aubrey Smallwood and Alexis Smith. Emma Johnson, Hayden Jones (5) and Abigail Jenkins, Abbigail Farley (3).
