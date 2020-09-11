COAL CITY — The River View High School football team is coming off its first shutout since 2015 and has a big challenge to slow down a potent offense tonight.
The Raiders travel to Independence to face a Patriots team that is coming off of scoring 71 points in its opening week win and racking up 564 yards on just 24 offensive plays.
Only parents of players and coaches’ spouses are allowed to attend the 7 p.m. game with Raleigh County being in yellow of the County Alert System map this past Saturday.
River View is coming off a strong performance where it held Montcalm to 166 yards of offense and nine first downs.
Head coach George Kennedy was expecting the Raiders to lean on the defense early in the year and it did that in the first game after not having a scrimmage to prepare for the season.
River View returned a lot of experience on defense and they showed that in the first game forcing three turnovers. Mikey Picklesimer had 14 tackles, three sacks and an interception in the win while Daniel Dobbs picked off a pass and Cody Vance forced and recovered a fumble.
Facing Independence stopping the run will be the priority as the Patriots are led by junior running back Atticus Goodson. He only had nine carries in the season-opening win but rushed for 237 yards and four touchdowns.
The Patriots ran for a total of 439 yards and scored eight touchdowns on the ground last week. Only two passes were attempted by quarterback Isaiah Duncan and both of them went for touchdowns of at least 60 yards. He had 125 yards passing on the day.
Replacing many of the starters on offense from last year River View ran for 274 yards out of its Wing-T formation.
Jacob Sweeney led the Raiders with 140 yards on 14 carries including a 2-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter. Picklesimer also was a featured back for the Raiders rushing for over 50 yards and the first touchdown of the game.
At quarterback for River View was junior Conner Christian who completed half of his six passes for 32 yards.
He connected two passes for 20 yards to Austin Cooper and a 12-yard strike to Chase Porter who also caught a pair of two-point conversion passes from Cooper.
Independence’s defense was strong in its season opener against a version of the triple option allowing 21 rushing yards and 62 yards through the air.
