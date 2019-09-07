BLUEFIELD -- The Bluefield College Rams showed their fans quite a few plusses but too many minuses in their 2019 home debut Saturday night at Mitchell Stadium, taking a 49-24 loss to Mid-South Conference power Bethel University.
The Rams (0-2) hung in with the Wildcats (1-1) for most of the first half against Bethel, ranked 16th in the NAIA Division I preseason poll.
However, four lost fumbles and two interceptions by BC, and a talented Bethel attack, decided the outcome.
"You can't (have turnovers) against any team, much less a quality team like Bethel," said Bluefield head coach Dewey Lusk. "We're just making entirely too many mistakes, and ... we've got to clean it up."
He said about the Wildcats, "Up front (on offense) they're good. They've got good quickness at the skill positions. Their quarterback (Christian Arrambide) played extremely well, and their defensive line was tough on our defensive line."
Bethel went 10-1 last fall and lost in overtime in the first round of the NAIA playoffs. The Wildcats were coming off a 65-16 loss to Lamar University last weekend and had something to prove.
They proved it to the tune of seven touchdowns, taking a 14-0 lead after their first two possessions.
The Rams did not go quietly, with new quarterback Aiden Wilder completing 22 of 42 passes and amassing 278 yards and three TDs through the air. His 4-yard touchdown toss to Lowell Patron Jr., along with Tanner Griffth's extra-point kick, narrowed the Wildcats' lead to 14-7 with 10:41 left before halftime.
Arrambide went to work late in the half, finding Davis Prather on a post route for a 36-yard score, but the Rams had the last laugh of the half.
After some near misses in the passing department, Wilder maneuvered his team to the Bethel 15 yard line and Lusk was able to call a timeout with 1.5 seconds remaining.
Griffith nailed a 32-yard field goal to produce a 21-10 score at the break.
Bethel came out on fire and generated four touchdowns to put the game away.
After that, Patron gathered in a pass on the left sideline and didn't stop until he'd negotiated a 75-yard catch and run with 9:25 remaining. The final TD belonged to Jaquan Ebron, who jumped high in the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown with 3:52 on the clock.
Patron caught eight passes for 166 yards.
"It's always fun to compete against a highly-ranked team, because you get the best out of both sides of the ball," Patron said.
He said that Wilder is "a great quarterback, he's a great leader. I just tell him every day, 'Just throw it up and let me go get it.' "
Lusk said, "We're just going to keep battling. Patron's a heck of a receiver. We've got some good receivers and Aiden is a very good quarterback.
"We just have to keep working together, and keep polishing things up and eliminate the mistakes."
Patron said, "We'll go back and watch film tomorrow, look at our mistakes and try to limit that going into next week."
There is a lot to watch. Bluefield ran 79 plays for 369 yards and Bethel took 77 snaps for 390.
Jordan Huntley gained 71 yards on 15 carries for Bluefield. Griffith unleashed five punts for an average of 41.2, helped by a 63-yard boot in the second quarter.
DeMarcus Wimbush made 11 unassisted tackles to go with five assists.
Bethel's Arrimbide generated 221 aerial yards on a 13-for-22 passing night.
Regardless of the final score, it was a spectacular mild evening at Mitchell Stadium. The event featured the debut of the new BC Marching Band, a nine-player unit directed by Dr. Andy Necessary.
During their halftime performance of "You're a Grand Old Flag," members of the men's and women's basketball team unfurled a 12-yard-wide American flag at midfield.
Prior to the band's rendition of "America the Beautiful," veterans and active military members were invited to stand on First Responders / MIlitary Appreciation Night. Standing honorees peppered the crowd, numbering 535 people.
Bluefield College plays next Saturday evening at Pikeville, then hosts Ave Maria University on Sept. 21.
At Mitchell Stadium
Bethel.......14 7 7 21 -- 49
Bluefield.....0 10 0 14 -- 24
First Quarter
Bethel - Chris Witherspoon 11 run (Rodrigo Campos kick), 12:12
Bethel - Blake Meadors 3 run (Campos kick), 7:27
Second Quarter
Bluefield - Lowell Patron Jr. 4 pass from Aiden Wilder (Tanner Griffith kick), 10:41
Bethel - Davis Prather 36 pass from Chris Arrambride (Campos kick), 1:23
Bluefield - Griffith 32 FG, 0:00
Third Quarter
Bethel - Arrambide 2 run (Campos kick), 10:59
Fourth Quarter
Bethel - Arrambide 10 run (Campos kick), 14:13
Bethel - Archie Williams 59 fumble return (Campos kick), 11:22
Bethel - Taeton Wienk 23 pass from Arrambide (Campos kick), 9:37
Bluefield - Patron 75 pass from Wilder (Griffith kick), 9:25
Bluefield - Jaquan Ebron 23 pass from Wilder (Griffith kick), 3:52
