SALEM, Va. -- Grundy thought it had something to prove this season.
Mission accomplished.
Even after losing its most successful senior class in years, the young Golden Wave won its VHSL-record 23rd team championship at the Class 1 state wrestling tournament at the Salem Civic Center.
There were three local champs Saturday in the Class 2 tournament.
Grundy (230.5) had five finalists and three individual state champs: Chris Stiltner (138 pounds), Peyton McComas (182) and Tanner Bishop (220).
Rural Retreat (202) finshed second with five finalists and also had three champs.
Graham’s Justin Fritz won his third state crown in as many tries.
Richlands had two state champs, Jacob Puckett at 160 pounds and Luke Martin at 195 pounds.
McComas and Stiltner won for the second time, while Bishop won his first for a team hit hard the year before by graduation.
“It’s been a great bunch to work with, I’m really happy with how it ended for them,” Grundy coach Travis Fiser said. “From top to bottom, we did something we hadn’t had since 2001, bring 14 kids down here. I thought that was great.
“We had a kid go undefeated, Peyton McComas, at 43-0, that was the first time since Albert Childress in 2003, that shows a great year by a great young man.”
Stiltner made it two-for-two at state when he pinned Mathews’ Tyler Schaller in the first period. It clinched the state team title for Grundy.
“I had my team on my back, we needed that to lock up the score,” the sophomore said.
“He wrestles a lot like I do, but he was aggressive when he didn’t need to be.”
Fritz was in control throughout the tourney, winning a 7-0 decision over Poquoson’s Jake Williams in the Class 2 finals at 160-pounds.
“I don’t want to cedit myself, I want to credit my coaches, my teammates, my brother, my family for supporting me through everything,” the son of Graham coach Ben Fritz said. “The key was just staying focused, doing what I do and not messing it up.”
Puckett won a 2-1 decision over Amelia’s Colt Oliver in the finals at 160 pounds.
“When I got the reversal I felt confident, I rode him out in the second period, I knew I could ride him out in the third,” Puckett said. “Winning a state title feels like a dream, honestly. It feels amazing.”
Martin also won a close match in the finals, 4-1, over Derek Liddle of East Rockingham.
“I couldn’t be more proud of both of them, they’ve both worked hard,” Richlands coach Frank Daugherty said. “They’ve been put to the test this year and they were ready for this one.”
“Blaine Sage of Rural Retreat won a 6-2 decision over Grundy freshman Ian Scammell in the 152-pound finals.
McComas breezed to a second title after missing his sophomore season with an ankle injury.
“I just try to go out there and wrestle my match and don’t give any slack and go out there pushing the pace every time,” the Grundy junior said, after pinning a familiar opponent, Rural Retreat’s Ross Via in 1:58 in the finals.
Grundy’s Kaleb Horn (113) placed second.
Bishop became the second father-son state champion duo at Grundy.
“It feels great,” said Bishop, whose dad Donnie was a state champ in 1996. “I love it. He’s so happy, I’m so happy, it feels awesome.”
