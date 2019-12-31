MORGANTOWN — Veteran West Virginia University football guard Josh Sills announced via Twitter on New Year’s Eve day that he is transferring to Oklahoma State.
He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 18 after slogging through an injury-shortened 2019 season.
To transfer to another Big 12 school and have immediate eligibility, the athlete needs to obtain permission from the school he is leaving
. A spokesman for the WVU athletic department said that Oklahoma State had not yet asked for that permission.
“Couldn’t be anymore excited to complete my Masters in Agriculture while playing my last two years in Stillwater for Coach @CoachGundy,” Sills posted.
Gundy, of course, has the most famous mullet in the Big 12 while Sills’ is probably the second most talked about.
Saying he has “two years” to play in Stillwater indicates that Sills expect to be granted a medical redshirt season.
The 326-pound Sills started two years at WVU and as a sophomore was second team All-Big 12.
As the season opened, Sills was supposed to join All-American tackle Colton McKivitz as the anchors of the offensive line, but a shoulder injury that kept him out of spring ball continued to bother him.
He had been named to the 2019 preseason All-Big 12 team.
He played two games and moved from guard to center for one of them, but then decided to undergo season ending surgery on the shoulder.
The O-line never developed with a rushing attack that failed to gain 1,000 yards and an inability to do much damage in short yardage and red zone opportunities.
Sills’ exit to a conference rival was not exactly what WVU had in mind when they saw he was looking to transfer.
While it weakens an already weak area, it gives Oklahoma State a solid offensive line.
The Cowboys were already expecting 10 returning starters, including offensive linemen who started a majority of games this season. Tackles Teven Jenkins, Dylan Galloway, guard Bryce Bray and guard/center Ry Schneider are all returning.
Sills addition and the strength of that offensive line could also influence star running back Chuba Hubbard’s decision on whether to play another year or go to the NFL.
— Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
