BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield High football team knows what it is facing tonight at Wheeling Island Stadium for the Class 2 state championship.
The Bridgeport Indians run the ball almost every play on offense and opponent prepare for that to happen but it does not change what they do.
“We’re a power football and running team and we’re not going to be something we’re not,” Bridgeport head coach John Cole said.
The last two years the teams have met in the semifinals at Mitchell Stadium with Bluefield (12-1) winning both meeting.
Bridgeport (12-1) only scored 14 points in each of the games and saw Bluefield advance to state title games including winning in 2017.
“We had a lot kids playing last year that are seniors this year so I’m sure they haven’t forgotten about going down there twice in the semifinals,” Cole said.
Carson Winkie leads the rushing attack having emerged the second half of the season with 15 touchdowns. Trey Pancake and Devin Vandergrift along with Brian Henderson all can do damage on the ground for Bridgeport.
“We want to hit the hole as soon as we can so we’ve got a couple different formations we can use in our running game that allows different backs to get the ball,” Cole said.
Bridgeport most often operates out of the ‘Stick-I’ formation that helps the ballcarriers get to the holes the blockers open up before the defense can get there.
“That gets you into the line the fastest and most efficient way and when you have a backfield and you don’t have a ton of speed that’s sort of why we use that,” Cole said.
Bluefield has done a good job on defense in the previous two meeting forcing the Bridgeport offense off the field where they need to be for the team to be successful.
“The past two years they’ve beaten us we’ve not been able to possess the way we want to. It’s really a little more critical for us on offense and we’ve done it in spots just haven’t been able to do it consistently,” Cole said.
Breaking through the Bluefield defense that has only allowed 18 points a game will be tough but Bridgeport has scored 28 or more points in 12 games this season.
“Bluefield’s got size, they’ve got incredible speed at the linebacker position, those guys get to the ball really quick. They can step and read the wrong way and redirect and get to the ball really quick,” Cole said.
Recent WVU-commit Sean Martin leads the Beavers defensive line and they have playmakers all over the field including Shawn Mitchell who had three sacks last week.
“We’ve got to do it really, really well and for us that’s blocking, our fundamentals have to be very good and if they’re not that lessens your chances of possessing the ball consistently on offense,” Cole said.
The Indians don’t have a lot of speed on this year’s team but use their power running to pick up first downs that consuming long chunks of the game while the defense is only allowing 11 points a game.
“We’ve got a handful of guys with a little bit of speed but by in large we sort of just grind it our and to do that we have to have pretty good defense,” Cole said.
That defense will be challenged by the Bluefield offense that has a number of players who are threats to score whenever they touch the ball.
JJ Davis continues to be difficult to stop with 1,847 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. He has also caught three touchdown passes.
The player that has guided the Beavers to a very balanced offense with over 200 rushing and passing yards is junior quarterback Carson Deeb.
Deep has 2,601 yards passing and 32 touchdowns to just six interceptions. Bridgeport has faced teams that are pass-heavy but not with the depth at receiver that Bluefield has.
“We’ve faced a couple of spread teams in the playoffs here with Mingo Central and Oak Glen but they don’t have the level of athleticism we’re going to see Bluefield,” Cole said.
Jahiem House leads Bluefield with 11 touchdown grabs and Brandon Wiley has reached the end zone 10 times.
Juwaun Green has a team-high 704 receiving yards and Jacorian Green is the fourth receiver on the Beavers with at least 35 catches this year.
Bluefield is looking to win its 11th state title and second in three years while Bridgeport is seeking its 10th state championship and first since a three-peat that started in 2013.
