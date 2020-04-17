BLUEFIELD, Va. — The opening ceremonies of the little league season in Bluefield, Virginia, were scheduled for today but have been postponed.
Instead, Friday morning the league announced a $200,000 grant from the June Oblinger Shott Foundation to install lights at the fields.
“Our hearts are saddened because of the delay in the opening ceremonies and with the generosity of the June Oblinger Shott Foundation we’re going to be able to do something for the kids, not only Bluefield Virginia registered players of the little league but for this region,” said Jarried McFarland, the President of the Bluefield Virginia Little League.
Installing lights at the field was something that was planned when the fields were constructed in 200, but the funding was not available at the time.
Thanks to the June Oblinger Shott Foundation, the money has been secured for the project to occur this summer.
“While the play is not going on right now because of COVID-19, we hopefully will be able to get these lights erected, installed and operational for when the kids are allowed to play again,” said Frank W. Wilkinson, the Chairman of the June Oblinger Shott Foundation.
The main benefit of having the lights is being able to play games at night. Otherwise, play would have to be called at dusk.
In the past four years the Bluefield Virginia Little League has hosted state baseball tournaments for different age groups and had to utilize other fields due to the limited number of games that could be played before darkness.
“What we had to do in years past is we actually had to use other little league facilities from Bland to Tazewell for practicing, for additional games in order to get them in time,” McFarland said. “This will take a lot of the burden off of us trying to run multiple leagues.”
With limited space, building another field would be difficult. The lights will be almost an equivalent to an expansion.
“These lights are pretty much equal to an additional field for the additional playing time that these kids will be able to utilize these fields,” said Billie Roberts, community development coordinator for Bluefield, Va.
A number of departments from the town, including Public Works and Recreation, have been extremely essential in keeping everything running.
Everyone associated with the league has been spending a lot of time applying to get funding for the project and after being declined recently they were able to discuss the project.
“Frank called me and he was like ‘look, the passion that your league has and you have for the children and for the development of sports — let me go forward with the June Oblinger Shott Foundation,’” McFarland said.
The focus of the improvements made by all involved with the Bluefield Virginia Little League has been on improving the experience for all the kids playing baseball and softball now and in the future.
“Now it’s my responsibility and the volunteers’ responsibility for this league to enable generations to come to enjoy the next level. They’ll be able to look back and see what we brought to little league,” McFarland said.
The league gained its charter in 1981 and 20 years later, it built the new fields. Now almost 20 years since the fields were built another huge improvement is happening.
McFarland hopes the league’s progress will continue long after he is no longer in charge of the league.
“Two decades from now I want to be enjoying the fields at nighttime, seeing my grandchildren,” McFarland said.
