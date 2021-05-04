BECKLEY — Dewayne Richardson, grinning ear to ear, stood at center court, holding the sectional tournament championship trophy. He was there, surrounded by his teammates. He had just come up big in Woodrow’s 66-57 win over rival Greenbrier East in the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 championship game. He was the team’s leading scorer with 18 points, having hit all six of his free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
The following Wednesday, Woodrow would send a few minor shock waves around the state, upending South Charleston in the Region 3 co-finals and securing a slot at the state tournament — ending a two-year absence for the Flying Eagles.
Richardson however, won’t be making the trip to states. The 18-year-old was shot and killed by a single bullet to his chest on Sunday night in Beckley.
Woodrow Wilson High School students and the community of Beckley were mourning the loss of a “good kid” and a noted athlete on Monday as Beckley Police Department Detective Cpl. J.J. Stewart, looking for a motive, conducted search warrants in East Beckley.
Police said earlier in the say that it had identified a person of interest in the shooting, but declined to identify a suspect by name as of Monday evening.
Dewayne Marquette Richardson, a junior at Woodrow, was shot in East Beckley around 9:24 p.m. Sunday. According to a press release from BPD, the shooting took place in the 500 block of Terrill Street.
Motorists, whom police did not identify, had placed Richardson in a car and were driving him for medical care. The motorists flagged down police along with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) on S. Fayette Street at Truman Avenue.
EMS crews immediately transported Richardson to Raleigh General Hospital on Harper Road, while providing medical care to try to save his life.
At Raleigh General, the victim flown to Charleston Area Medical Center where he died, said Allard.
Richardson was a key to Woodrow’s drive to the state tournament and a late season turnaround.
Richardson had been a starter on the team, but accepted the role of sixth man – first player off the bench – late in the season. That move proved pivotal for the Flying Eagles, who won six of their last seven games to turn a 4-10 season into another trip to the state tournament.
“He was kind of buying into everything we were saying about Beckley basketball,” said Woodrow coach, Ron Kidd. “He was realizing that what we were saying was starting to happen. I think he was kind of the difference in the way our season turned around in those two weeks. And I thought he was happy in those two weeks.”
Richardson’s tragic story hit hard, Kidd said.
“That’s the worst feeling in the world,” the coach said of getting the news. “You want all your kids to grow old. ... you want them to have a full life. So when they die at a young age, no words can explain that.”
He said the team has been strong emotionally in response to the news.
“They’ve been stronger than what I could have been at that age, so I see strength in them,” Kidd said. “They’ve given me strength.”
Senior center Ben Gilliam said all members of the team have to keep their heads up.
“He gave everything the last couple of weeks,” Gilliam said. “It just hurts, because he was most excited to go to states. We just have to take his excitement and his intensity and his love and go out and play.”
Richardson put up per-game averages of 8.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals in what turned out to be his final season. He hit on 46 percent of his shots from the field.
Woodrow is the No. 8 seed in the Class AAAA state tournament and will play No. 1 Morgantown Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Det. Stewart declined to identify a suspect by name on Monday afternoon and again on Monday evening. He said Monday evening that he had not yet determined a motive but that he anticipated that he would have more details for the community by Tuesday morning. He said that he has a suspect but declined to name the person on Monday evening.
“There’s going to be some accountability for it,” Stewart emphasized on Monday. “We’ve got all the players that was involved in it, the circumstances, and I can just say there will be accountability for it.”
No other school athletes were involved, he added.
Lt. Allard declined to confirm the type of firearm that was involved in the shooting.
Richardson was the son of Dewayne and Keyshia Richardson of Beckley.
The Facebook page “Woodrow Wilson,” which promotes Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles basketball, posted about Dewayne’s death on Monday.
“Words can’t describe the feelings of loss and grief we are all dealing with today after the loss of our own junior guard, Dewayne Richardson,” read the Woodrow Wilson post. “Dewayne was a great hooper and even better person.”
“His smile could light up a building.”
“Another kid gone too, soon at the hands of a gun,” the post read. “Please share any stories or memories you have of Dewayne in the comments.
“Please keep his family in your prayers. Rest in Heaven Young Champion!!”
Students remembered Dewayne on Monday.
“I spoke to him a few times,” said Joshua Helton, 15, a freshman football player. “When I first seen it (news of his death) this morning, it was just like darkness fell on all of us.
“He was such a bright kid.”
Joshua pointed out that DeWayne’s shooting death came less than a month after 19-year-old Aiden Shehan, a football player and 2020 Woodrow Wilson High School graduate, died on Harper Road on April 12 in a car crash.
“We’ve already lost two,” said Joshua. “Both kids had bright lives ahead of them, just to be cut short.
“It’s awful. We’re all heads hanging low, and everything.”
Friends of the Richardson family offered condolences and mourned the death of the young athlete.
“My heart is broken once again that we have lost yet another child with so much potential,” Andre Nazrio-Wingate of Charleston posted to Facebook on Monday. “Sincere prayers for my extended family and friends in Beckley, and may God keep the Richardson family wrapped in love, peace and understanding.
“DeWayne was a (great) kid. Always respectful with good mannerisms,” he added. “Definitely didn’t deserve this end to his life.”
“My prayers go out to Dewayne and Keyshia Richardson on the loss of their son,” Leticia Scruggs posted. “He was a good kid.”
A memorial is planned for Dewayne on Wednesday at 5 p.m., according to the Woodrow Wilson Facebook page.
Gilliam said the message to the team is plain and clear.
“The message is just keep our heads up. Let’s play for him. Let’s win this for him,” Gilliam said. “Let’s just do it all for him, because we need to show him that he didn’t do all that for nothing.”
Assistant coach Mike Fowlkes said he would remember Richardson for his ever-present smile.
“That’s how I’ll always remember him. Always, always smiling,” Fowlkes said — just as if the young man were holding a championship trophy at center court.
