MORGANTOWN — Bob Huggins sat in the baseline seats the other day holding court as his West Virginia basketball team came out and began practice.
He turned his attention momentarily from the few journalists gathered around him to look at his players out on the court.
“You know what would be an interesting story,” he said.
“Look at their shoes. Those guys come out every day with a new pair of shoes that has absolutely nothing to do with anything.
“I guarantee you they do not wear the same pair of shoes two days in a row.”
At that point, the WVU historian John Antonik thought back to what it was like when the coach was a player at the school.
“What did Whitey Gwynne give you?” he asked, mixing up his eras enough to be corrected by Huggins, who said at that time it was Carl “Soupy” Roberts who handled the Mountaineer equipment from the 1950s until 1980. Gwynne was the team’s trainer.
“Carl Roberts, I took a sock in there and said ‘Mr. Roberts, I have a sock with a hole in it. Can I get another one?’” Huggins said.
And the response he got?
“It’s not big enough yet,” Roberts said.
So what were Huggins and his teammates wearing back in the day before Nike purchased college athletics?
“Canvas Cons,” Huggins smiled, referring to canvas sneakers made by Converse.
The “Air Jordan” shoes were Converse’s Chuck Taylor All-Stars in those days, high-topped shoes made of canvas. Although Nike and Adidas were entering the market.
“They gave them to you too big so you could wear more socks ... if Mr. Roberts would give them to you,” Huggins said.
Then their uniforms.
“We had a shirt and when Joedy [Gardner] came in, he got these things that were supposed to make us faster — I guess, like a pair of shorts hold you back. They were like plastic and there was nothing to them.
“They came up to about here,” Huggins said, holding his hand high on his thigh. “I hated them.”
Someone suggested that Huggins might have hated them because he might not have had the best looking legs.
Au contraire.
“I had good looking legs, I was told,” he said.
-----
Speaking of Chuck Taylor All-Stars... on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Converse dropped a new line of canvas sneakers on the market honoring three African-American pioneers who broke the NBA color barrier in 1950.
The three were Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton, who signed the first NBA contract; Chuck Cooper, the first to be drafted, and Earl Lloyd, a West Virginian who was the first to play in an NBA game.
“Being the first, that can never be taken away from you,” Kevin Lloyd — son of the late Earl Lloyd, who died in 2015 at age 86 — told The Undefeated.
“Every black player that came through the door, from Michael Jordan to LeBron James, it’s because of Earl Lloyd, Chuck Cooper and ‘Sweetwater’ Clifton. They’re the ones who kicked the door open.
“My father was the first black man to lace up a pair of Converse and walk on the court. So this is special,” Kevin Lloyd also told The Undefeated.
Earl Lloyd, his son says, also served as a brand spokesperson for two decades.
“My father is in heaven, looking down with a smile on his face, because he loved Converse. That’s all I had as a kid coming up. We had Converse hooking us up with pairs! That’s all I knew.”
The shoes are now featured on converse.com.
----
While Fairmont Senior alumnus Jalen Bridges is redshirting at West Virginia this year, Huggins says he has made great strides forward.
“He’s getting better and better,” Huggins said. “[Strength coach Shaun Brown] would say he’s one of the best guys he has in the weight room — he’s so much stronger and bigger than when he got here. He and his father made a great decision to come here rather than go to a prep school.
“At prep school he’s playing against boys and here he’s playing against men every day. The way he has approached everything has been absolutely terrific.”
