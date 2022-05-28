BLUEFIELD, Va. — Despite heart-stopping rallies, extra-base hits and home-field advantage, the Bluefield High School baseball season ended Saturday evening as the Shady Spring Tigers beat the Beavers 6-5 in the Class AA, Region 3 championship game at Bowen Field.
Bluefield (20-8) ended one game short of making next week’s state baseball tournament.
Hits were hard to come by for both squads on a cool but dry day at Charles A. Peters Ballpark. Shady Spring (26-9) got three of its eight hits in the seventh inning, while the Beavers ended with five hits, three of them going for extra bases.
The Beavers bounced back from a 2-0 first-inning deficit to take the lead 3-2 as a result of a two-out triple in the third by senior Kerry Collins that plated two teammates.
Senior left-hander Ryker Brown battled into the seventh inning against a hard-hitting team of Tigers. Brown tossed 25 pitches in the sixth frame alone, and had tossed 104 when he left the mound in the seventh.
Shady Spring took a 4-3 edge in the sixth on a two-RBI hit by Evan Belcher, then added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Down to their last half-inning, the Beavers attempted a final comeback in the bottom of the seventh. Bryson Redmond led off with a double, and came home on Hunter Harmon’s single.
Collins and Brown then drew walks to load the bases, and Harmon recorded Bluefield’s last run of the year when Ryan Harris smacked a long sacrifice fly into foul territory adjacent to left field.
The Tigers ended it when right fiedler Tyler Mackey snagged Will Youther’s fly ball for his sixth and final putout in the outfield.
David Young was the winning pitcher, striking out seven Beavers in a complete-game effort.
Brown said his BHS teammates are “a great group of guys.”
Asked about Saturday’s outing, Brown said, “It’s just part of it. It’s baseball. They’ve got a good team, and so do we. We just came up a little short … But tomorrow’s a new day, so you just move on.”
Following the game, the Bluefield team and its coaches had a long discussion about its season while camped out in right field. When they jogged back to their dugout, a group of about 50 Bluefield fans and parents stood in the grandstand and applauded them.
Head coach Jimmy Redmond said, “We are a baseball family. … I told them to thank the guys for bringing that excitement to the community, and I told (the team) to make sure to thank everybody for coming.”
“When you get knocked down, you’ve got to get up,” Redmond said. “You learn a lot through playing sports, a lot of life lessons from sports. And this is just a hard one.”
“Shady’s deserving,” he said. “They battled, and we battled. It was just three good baseball games. They (Shady Spring) deserve to go to Charleston.”
Collins said, “I expected this to be a close game again, and it was going to come down to who could make plays. … They just had a few more hits for us.”
He added being a member of the BHS baseball team has “meant everything, honestly. So many friendships. These guys are all my brothers. … It’s going to be different, playing without them, but it all has to end, at some point.”
At Bowen Field / Peters Ballpark
Shady Spring …… 200 002 2 — 6 8 1
Bluefield …………. 102 000 2 — 5 5 3
David Young and Tyler Reed. Ryker Brown, Davis Rockness (7) and Bryson Redmond.
