SHADY SPRING — While keeping in mind the level at which Independence is playing these days, Shady Spring coach Vince Culicerto admitted he was concerned with how his team would respond after last week’s 68-0 pounding at the hands of the county rival Patriots.
“We could have been on a hangover from last week and I was worried about that a little bit,” Culicerto said. “When you get drummed like that, it’s hard to get back.”
Culicerto said the team is still learning, but he had every reason to be encouraged Friday night.
Adam Richmond scored the first of his two touchdowns on the Tigers’ game-opening drive and Shady went on to defeat PikeView 26-6 at H.B. Thomas Field.
The Tigers (2-3) rode Richmond and James Sellards most of the night on offense. Richmond ran for 82 yards and Sellards had 54 and a touchdown, an 11-yarder on Shady’s first series of the second half after the Panthers had gotten to within 14-6.
“We rode (Richmond) and Sellards lead-blocked for him a ton and did a super job with it,” Culicerto said. “And Sellards got his running in and Adam blocked for him and did an excellent job.”
Meanwhile, the defense came up with important plays when Shady needed them.
After the Tigers went nine plays on the game’s opening series, culminating with Richmond’s 4-yard touchdown with 7:15 on the clock, PikeView returned the favor. The Panthers went methodical as well in what was a 14-play drive that included a pair of third-down conversions on carries by freshman Peyton Mounts.
They got into Shady territory but faced a fourth-and-9 at the 32. Quarterback Peyton Greer was sacked by Colton Henderson and Sellards for an eight-yard loss and turnover on downs.
In the fourth quarter, Shady punted after a three-and-out, but PikeView muffed it and freshman Joey Cowger — who started at center and played every snap — recovered at the Panthers’ 30. A 25-yard gain by Richmond and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against PikeView put Shady inside the five.
Richmond carried in from two yards for a 26-6 lead with 9:01 to play.
“We game-planned for them good,” Culicerto said. “My brother (Phil) did a super job game-planning for them and we knew what was coming. and we played aggressive.”
“Our biggest problem was on offense, we were moving the ball great and then we would flub up with a penalty or we would miss a block or something like that,” PikeView coach Jason Spears said. “That caught up with us until we had to go to a different scheme offense-wise. On defense, it was here and there, the hit and miss of the stop. I know Shady is big on throwing the ball and we worked all week on coverage and where they should be. They just found those extra openings and we just couldn’t execute on that.”
Shady quarterback Brady Green moved the ball well, including rolling to his right and hitting Gavin Davis for an 18-yard gain that set up Sellards’ touchdown. The junior completed 4 of 7 passes for 57 yards.
And the big plays were not limited to defense for Shady. On third-and-9 at the PikeView 48, Tyler Mackey took a reverse, pulled up and found Jalon Bailey downfield without a defender anywhere near him for a 48-yard touchdown and 14-0 lead.
PikeView scored on its first drive of the second half when Greer threw a rope to Nathan Riffe for a 13-yard touchdown.
The game took a scary turn with 59 seconds to play when Shady’s Gavin Davis had to be taken to a local hospital after hitting Mounts at the end of a three-yard gain. There was no immediate word on his condition but he told coaches and teammates he was OK as he was being carted off the field.
PikeView will take on James Monroe next week, while Shady hosts Greenbrier West.
