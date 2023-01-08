BRUSHFORK — A large crowd turned out Saturday afternoon to honor the memory of the late Bluefield High School student-athlete Tony Webster Jr., and to watch some top prep basketball talent from the two Virginias.
The Shady Spring Tigers, the top-ranked team in West Virginia Class AAA basketball, handed Bluefield’s Beavers their first loss of the season, taking a 48-34 victory to conclude the inaugural Lil Tony Classic at Brushfork Armory.
Bluefield is currently ranked No. 1 in Class AA.
In the opening varsity game of the day, the Poca Dots turned back the worn-out Graham G-Men 40-30.
In the finale, the Tigers (5-3) used a stingy defense to force the Beavers (6-1) into 19 turnovers and held Bluefield without a field goal for a span of more than 10 minutes in the middle of the contest, and a subsequent shutdown of five-plus minutes.
Bluefield head coach Buster Large said that Shady Spring is “as good as anybody in the state of West Virginia. It was two really good teams, getting after each other. … They were the better team tonight.”
“They’re tall and long; they play good defense,” Large said. “They’re a great high school basketball team … . They’re well-coached. They’ve got good ball-handlers. They’ve got great guard play. … They have a lot of basketball knowledge.”
“They got up on us, and never looked back.”
Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson said, “You keep playing good defense, and eventually the offense is going to come. … I knew eventually we’d start hitting some shots.”
“We’re really starting to come alive on offense.”
That made a key difference, despite Bluefield’s vaunted presses. The Tigers spread the floor out and worked to get open for passes to advance the ball.
“I knew the pressure was going to come,” Olson said. “I said, ‘Let’s break it to score, let’s not break it to break it.’ … I love this rivalry. I have the utmost respect for all of (Bluefleld’s) coaches and their program. I always have.”
Thinking back to the seasons in which both teams were in the same region of Class AA, Olson said, “This game means a lot to me personally. (Buefield) has held us back from going to be where we’re at. They’ve put us back, two or three years.”
Olson’s squad had ground out a 55-52 win the previous night against James Monroe, the top team in Class A. He said his players “got my back, and I appreciate the way they came out and played. … I’m just very, very, very, very proud of my guys.”
“They came in, and they showed it on the floor.”
Six of Bluefield’s 12 field goals came in the first quarter, and the Beavers held a 12-9 lead at the end of the period. The Tigers missed their last eight floor shots in the initial stanza.
But it didn’t last. After Kam Ron Gore scored from the elbow in the first minute of the second quarter, Bluefield managed only four more points in the half, all from the free throw line.
“You can’t do that. You cannot do that,” Large said.
Shady tallied the game’s next 14 points, kicked off by back-to-back three-pointers from Cam Manns and Jack Williams.
The second half began with Bluefield turnovers on their first four possessions. Ammar Maxwell gave the Tigers their initial double-digit lead, 29-18, off an assist from Braden Chapman.
The Beavers cut their deficit down to 30-25 near the midpoint of the third quarter, getting four points from Gore and a trey from William Looney, but then missed their next six field-goal attempts.
Bluefield’s next bucket from the field came with 3:30 left in the game, as RJ Hairston connected from under the hoop to make the score 44-29. Caleb Fuller scored Bluefield’s last five points, ending with 11 for the game. Hairston had eight points.
“We just couldn’t make shots,” Hairston said. He said the solution is to “practice harder, (and) get more competitive. … We’ll get back to (winning).”
Maxwell sank seven field goals on his way to 19 points for Shady Spring.
He said Bluefield is “a really good team. They run their offensive sets really well. Very patient.”
Shady Spring would have preferred not to play two No. 1 teams in a span of less than 20 hours, but Olson agreed to Saturday’s contest when it was first proposed.
He said when he first heard about the unexpected death of Webster Jr., it touched him on a personal level since Olson was a father himself.
“I had to move some things around (to participate in the Classic),” he said. “Did I want to play down here, tough games back-to-back? But we were going to make it happen, because I felt like it was the right thing to do.”
Large said, “I’m really proud of our boys. I want to thank all our fans for coming out and supporting Bluefield. It was a great day for Lil Tony Webster. (You) couldn’t ask for better support.”
“It was just a great day for a champion, that Lil Tony Webster was.”
He said that in addition to the fan support, Chik-fil-A provided meals for participating players, and Community Connections was responsible for producing T-shirts.
Large said about his players, “Obviously, they’re disappointed. (But) the way to respond to this, is to come back, and get on a streak of winning. We’ve got a lot of character, and character goes a long way.”
Bluefield travels to Princeton on Tuesday to confront their next batch of Tigers.
Shady Spring hosts Winfield on Tuesday.
Shady Spring 48, Bluefield 34
At Brushfork Armory
SHADY SPRING (5-3)
Braden Chapman 2 1-2 6, Ammar Maxwell 7 3-5 19, Cole Chapman 1 2-4 5, Jack Williams 1 0-0 3, Jaeden Holstein 3 0-2 6, Cam Manns 4 0-2 9. Totals 18 6-15 48.
BLUEFIELD (6-1)
Kam Ron Gore 3 2-4 8, Sencere Fields 0 2-2 2, William Looney 1 2-2 5, Caleb Fuller 4 2-2 11, RJ Hairston 4 0-0 8. Totals 12 8-10 34.
Shady Spring …… 9 18 8 13 — 48
Bluefield …………. 12 6 7 9 — 34
Three-point goals — SS 6 (Maxwell 2, B. Chapman 1, C. Chapman 1, Williams 1, Manns 1); B 2 (Looney 1, Fuller 1). Total fouls — SS 14, B 13. Fouled out — B, Fields.
