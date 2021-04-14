GARDNER — The Shady Spring girls basketball program used a strong defensive effort and timely rebounding to claim its first sectional championship in over a decade on Wednesday night, defeating the PikeView Panthers 51-45.
The Tigers’ fans went wild in the closing seconds of the Class AAA, Region 3, Section 1 championship at the PikeView gym as junior Kierra Richmond grabbed a defensive rebound, drove the length of the court and laid the ball into the hoop just before the final buzzer.
Richmond had 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Shady Spring (4-9).
“We came in with a mindset of ‘Don’t give up,’ “ Richmond said. “Hard work, that’s all it took.”
“I don’t think people realize how big a win this is for our program,” said Shady Spring head coach Brandon Bennett. “We knew that our time was coming. We knew at the beginning of the year we could do this.
“We had some tough spells, with quarantines and injuries — and we finally got it all together and we saw what kind of a team we could be tonight.”
That was clear from the first quarter, in which PikeView (7-4) had turnovers on six consecutive possessions and fell behind 15-5.
Panthers head coach Tracy Raban said, “I think, throughout the whole game, Shady had more intensity and determination. … We were a little flat, coming out, and they weren’t.”
Raban said she told her team at halftime, facing a 27-16 deficit, “We’ve got to (play) one possession at a time, to try to cut this 11-point lead down. And I feel like we did fight, but we shot the ball terribly. Too many easy layups, easy shots under the basket that we didn’t put in. To me, that’s the difference maker.”
Hannah Perdue helped bring PikeView back, with eight points and two steals in the third quarter. The Panthers’ defense allowed just one field goal, by Richmond, in a seven-minute span, and cut the Tigers’ lead to 33-30 going into the final period.
Perdue said that at halftime, “We were like, we’ve got to pick it up. … The second half, we kind of got a spark (that) went into us.”
“I thought we had a chance, the whole entire game. I didn’t care what the score was. I didn’t pay attention to the score. It was zero-to-zero, to me, the whole entire game.”
Perdue scored seven points in PikeView’s late 8-2 run that trimmed Shady Spring’s lead to 46-45 with one minute left.
Richmond responded with a pair of key defensive rebounds and two field goals at the other end, including the capper to end the contest. She credited work under the boards, on Wednesday and over the past several days, as keys to their recent victories.
“We’ve never rebounded that good in any season that we’ve had,” Richmond said. She said about her teammates, “They’ve worked their butts off. I’m super proud of them. They’ve worked non-stop.”
She said about the team’s seniors, “They had their mindset to beat PikeView.”
Bennett said that PikeView is “a good team … but at the end of the day, we really sucked it up, and did what we needed to do at the end of the game.”
Shady Spring connected on 54.5% of its floor attempts in the first half, and went 21-for-43 over the course of the game. PikeView hit 25% of its field goal tries.
Perdue, who stole the ball four times, scored 21 points in the second half to finish with a game-high 31. Anyah Brown collected 12 rebounds for PikeView and Hannah Harden had seven.
The Tigers got 15 points and 10 rebounds from Kellie Adkins. Senior Liv Tabit pulled down eight rebounds and blocked four shots.
Following an 0-9 start, Shady Spring could have given up on the season. Instead, the Tigers have now won four in a row, the last two in postseason action.
That’s how Bennett prefers to frame his team’s fortunes.
“We kinda look at it like we’re 2-0 right now,” he said.
Both of Wednesday’s teams move on to play next week in the Region 3 co-finals, which will yield two berths in the state basketball tournament. As sectional champs, Shady Spring will host the runner-up from Section 2, and PikeView will be on the road at that section’s tournament winner. The Section 2 championship is scheduled for this evening.
Raban said her task now for her team “is trying to get them focused back. It’s a tough loss. It’s hard to swallow.
“Over the next two days at practice (we have to) try to keep them motivated, keep them determined — because it’s a winnable game next week. We’ve just got to travel. We’ve just made it a little harder on ourself.”
At PikeView High School
SHADY SPRING (4-9)
Liv Tabit 2 0-0 4, Kellie Adkins 7 1-2 15, Kierra Richmond 6 2-4 19, Brooklyn Green 4 5-8 13. Totals 19 9-15 51.
PIKEVIEW (7-4)
Hannah Harden 0 2-2 2, Cat Farmer 1 0-0 2, Hannah Perdue 12 4-7 31, Tori Coburn 1 0-0 2, Anyah Brown 2 1-2 5, Brooke Craft 0 3-7 3. Totals 16 11-16 45.
Shady Spring ……. 15 12 6 18 — 51
PikeView …………. 5 11 14 15 — 45
3-point goals: SS 1 (Richmond), PV 3 (Perdue 3). Total fouls: SS 11, PV 12. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.
